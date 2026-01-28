AJC Varsity Hebron Christian football hires replacement for Kenny Dallas Class 3A-A champion chooses Quintin Davie, former Northwestern player. Quintin Davie was named Hebron Christian's football coach on Jan. 28, 2026. Davie is a former Northwestern player. (Hebron Christian)

Class 3A-A Private football champion Hebron Christian named Quintin Davie as its head coach Wednesday. He will succeed Kenny Dallas, who resigned this week to enter the ministry full-time. Davie, 37, is a former three-year starting linebacker at Northwestern who signed training camp contracts with the Detroit Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2011. He is a St. Louis native.

Davie has not been a member of Hebron’s coaching staff. He and his wife, Alexandra, have three children who attend Hebron Christian. The oldest, Quintin Jr., is an eighth grader and a promising quarterback. For the past four years, Davie has been security director at Atlanta’s Passion City Church, according to Hebron Christian’s media release announcing the news. Davie worked seven years with the Village of Deerfield Police Department outside Chicago before coming to Georgia. During that time, Davie was an assistant football coach at Deerfield High for two seasons and also worked at the school as a school resource officer, working with students through mentoring, safety education, and crisis intervention, according to the release.

Davie was founder and of the Evanston Lightning Youth Football program in Illinois. He also severed on Northwestern’s staff as a recruiting assistant out of college.