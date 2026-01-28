Hebron Christian football hires replacement for Kenny Dallas

Class 3A-A Private football champion Hebron Christian named Quintin Davie as its head coach Wednesday. He will succeed Kenny Dallas, who resigned this week to enter the ministry full-time.
Davie, 37, is a former three-year starting linebacker at Northwestern who signed training camp contracts with the Detroit Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2011. He is a St. Louis native.
Davie has not been a member of Hebron’s coaching staff. He and his wife, Alexandra, have three children who attend Hebron Christian. The oldest, Quintin Jr., is an eighth grader and a promising quarterback.
For the past four years, Davie has been security director at Atlanta’s Passion City Church, according to Hebron Christian’s media release announcing the news.
Davie worked seven years with the Village of Deerfield Police Department outside Chicago before coming to Georgia. During that time, Davie was an assistant football coach at Deerfield High for two seasons and also worked at the school as a school resource officer, working with students through mentoring, safety education, and crisis intervention, according to the release.
Davie was founder and of the Evanston Lightning Youth Football program in Illinois. He also severed on Northwestern’s staff as a recruiting assistant out of college.
“I truly feel like I am here because of a calling, a calling that was way beyond any of my thoughts and dreams,” Davie said in a statement released Hebron Christian’s announcement of his hiring. “It’s been just mind-blowing, and I would say it’s an opportunity of a lifetime to come and serve and be a steward to young men who remind me of my young boys. I won’t take it lightly at all.”
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
