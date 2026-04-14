Atlanta Braves Sepp Straka goes from the Masters to Truist Park Golfer throws our first pitch in Monday’s Braves-Marlins game. Sepp Straka hits out of bunker to 7th green during second round of the Masters, at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 10, 2026, in Augusta, Georgia. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 21 minutes ago Share

Twenty-four hours after finishing his fifth Masters appearance, Sepp Straka was on the mound at Truist Park. Straka, a University of Georgia and Lowndes High School product, threw the ceremonial first pitch Monday before the Braves faced the Marlins. He finished 2-over 290 on Sunday, tied for 41st. It was an improvement after he missed the cut last year (5-over). His best finish came in 2024 when he tied for 16th (+2).

“It was a special week; it’s always a special week,” Straka said. “My son Leo had an amazing time at the Par 3 on Wednesday, so that was a treat. … I think it’s everybody’s favorite week. It’s busy, it’s stressful, but it’s always the best week of the year.” RELATED Five final takeaways from the 2026 Masters So Straka drove west to be at Truist Park for when the Braves opened their series against the Marlins. Straka has long been a Braves fan, his earliest memory a trip to Turner Field with his family around 8 years old. This was just his second time throwing a ceremonial first pitch, the first coming on the much-smaller stage of the Hartford Yard Goats, and he admitted to an equal mix of excitement and nerves. “A strike out be nice, but my expectations are really low,” he said. His pitch was a bit high but did get across the plate.

Straka was among a crowded field of Bulldogs at the Masters. He, Brian Harman, Russell Henley and Harris English all made the cut; that was the most of any school, one more than Oklahoma State’s total.