Atlanta Braves

Sepp Straka goes from the Masters to Truist Park

Golfer throws our first pitch in Monday’s Braves-Marlins game.
Sepp Straka hits out of bunker to 7th green during second round of the Masters, at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 10, 2026, in Augusta, Georgia. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Sepp Straka hits out of bunker to 7th green during second round of the Masters, at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 10, 2026, in Augusta, Georgia. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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21 minutes ago

Twenty-four hours after finishing his fifth Masters appearance, Sepp Straka was on the mound at Truist Park.

Straka, a University of Georgia and Lowndes High School product, threw the ceremonial first pitch Monday before the Braves faced the Marlins. He finished 2-over 290 on Sunday, tied for 41st. It was an improvement after he missed the cut last year (5-over). His best finish came in 2024 when he tied for 16th (+2).

“It was a special week; it’s always a special week,” Straka said. “My son Leo had an amazing time at the Par 3 on Wednesday, so that was a treat. … I think it’s everybody’s favorite week. It’s busy, it’s stressful, but it’s always the best week of the year.”

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So Straka drove west to be at Truist Park for when the Braves opened their series against the Marlins. Straka has long been a Braves fan, his earliest memory a trip to Turner Field with his family around 8 years old.

This was just his second time throwing a ceremonial first pitch, the first coming on the much-smaller stage of the Hartford Yard Goats, and he admitted to an equal mix of excitement and nerves.

“A strike out be nice, but my expectations are really low,” he said. His pitch was a bit high but did get across the plate.

Straka was among a crowded field of Bulldogs at the Masters. He, Brian Harman, Russell Henley and Harris English all made the cut; that was the most of any school, one more than Oklahoma State’s total.

Henley was the standout, shooting 68 in the final round to finish tied for third at 10-under. English finished tied for 30th (-1), while Harmon finished tied for 33rd (+1).

“It was awesome; we had the most guys in the field again from any school, so that’s always special,” Straka said. “Watching Russ down the stretch was awesome; he played some really good golf. It was fun to cheer him.”

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

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