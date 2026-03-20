Atlanta Braves

JR Ritchie doesn’t make Braves roster, but his time is coming soon

The 22-year-old performed well in the spring and will likely be called up early.
Atlanta Braves pitcher JR Ritchie throws a live batting practice session during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta Braves pitcher JR Ritchie throws a live batting practice session during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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NORTH PORT, Fla. — JR Ritchie won’t be part of the Braves’ opening-day roster, but he’ll factor into the team’s plans soon enough.

Ritchie, one of the team’s top pitching prospects, was among those reassigned to minor-league camp Friday. The Braves also optioned left-hander Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett and reassigned catcher Sandy León, infielder Luke Williams, outfielder José Azócar and outfielder Ben Gamel to minor-league camp.

It was always unlikely that Ritchie would make the initial roster, but he certainly had a standout spring, impressing coaches and teammates. The 22-year-old had a 2.25 ERA in four games, striking out 14 and walking five in 12 innings. But his impression went beyond forgettable exhibition-season numbers.

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Those around the Braves raved about Ritchie’s maturity and refined approach to his preparation despite lacking experience. Starting pitcher Chris Sale, a possible future Hall of Famer, lit up when discussing how Ritchie goes about his work. The Braves’ catchers, from the younger Drake Baldwin to the elder León, applauded Ritchie.

“I think he’ll definitely be a help for us,” Baldwin told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weeks ago. “You know how much pitching depth we used last year. I think he’ll be one of those guys that’ll step in and be able to fill a role.”

It’s just a matter of time until Ritchie gets his chance. It could even come quickly: The Braves have already seen their pitching depth dwindle this spring as Spencer Schwellenbach, Hurston Waldrep and Joey Wentz (torn ACL that ended his season) have gotten hurt.

Ritchie positioned himself to be among the first minor leaguers called upon when the team inevitably needs more pitching. Call that a successful spring for the 2022 draftee.

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The latest moves provide further clarity as the Braves work toward their 26-man roster. Dodd was a long-shot candidate for one of the assumed two spots for pitchers. The team will probably carry two of Martín Pérez, José Suarez and youngster Didier Fuentes now.

Gamel’s demotion, meanwhile, could be good news for Dominic Smith. The Braves could carry Smith despite his lack of positional versatility because they have plenty of other flexible players, including Kyle Farmer, the former Georgia Bulldog, who might have earned a roster spot.

The Braves have 36 active players in camp. They’ll trim that number by 10 by opening day on March 27, when the team hosts the Royals at Truist Park.

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

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