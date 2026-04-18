Georgia Tech Georgia Tech says Alberto Mendoza is expected starting quarterback Coach Brent Key says he’s been ‘very pleased’ with Mendoza, who finished the spring game 12-of-16 for 148 yards. Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza sets to throw a pass during spring practice at Bobby Dodd Stadium on March 10, 2026. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

By Gabriel Burns 1 hour ago Share

The post-Haynes King era is upon Georgia Tech. And it appears they’ve found his replacement. Tech coach Brent Key said transfer Alberto Mendoza would start at quarterback if the team played a game this weekend. Key made the comment shortly after the Yellow Jackets concluded their spring game on Saturday.

“I’ve been very pleased with Berto, very pleased with his progression over the past two weeks,” Key said. “Not just as the trigger man, but his overall leadership — how he’s running the offense, managing the offense, how he’s settling into his role here.” Key’s statement about Mendoza was still a bit ambiguous. He acknowledged, “I can’t predict the future,” to provide some wiggle room should the Jackets change course. But ultimately, barring an injury or a drastic shift in fall camp, Mendoza appears on track to be under center when Tech hosts Colorado on Sept. 3. There’s been plenty written about Mendoza, an Indiana import, in the past months. Yes, he’s the younger brother of the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Fernando, who’s expected to be the Raiders’ No. 1 overall pick on Thursday. But that has little to do with his Tech outlook. Here, he has a fresh start. Mendoza should be plenty motivated. Renowned Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti opted for TCU signal-caller Josh Hoover in the transfer portal rather than positioning the younger Mendoza to compete for a starting job. Tech, having lost King’s perceived heir Aaron Philo to Florida, was an appealing alternative.

The Mendoza family is quite familiar with the transfer portal. Fernando started 19 games at California before ending up at Indiana, where he became an iconic figure in college football history. Alberto has turned to his brother for advice. And he’s getting better acclimated with Tech and the city of Atlanta.

Just last week, Alberto was at the Masters in Augusta wearing a Braves polo. He seems to be adjusting to life around here OK. “The environment is very similar to (Indiana), championship programs,” Alberto said, heaping praise on Key’s operation. “Obviously, a transition anywhere — especially from a college town to a big city — isn’t easy, but I think I’ve grown accustomed to the team, become good friends with some of the guys. It hasn’t been easy, but I feel like it’s as smooth as (it could be). Smoother than my brother’s transition from Cal to Indiana. “I’ve really embraced the Atlanta and Georgia Tech community. It’s been phenomenal. I couldn’t have wished for anything more than I’ve gotten already. It’s been awesome.” That set the stage for Saturday, Mendoza’s debut on the flats. He went 12-for-16 for 148 yards and a touchdown, looking sharper as the exhibition progressed. New offensive coordinator George Godsey’s top unit was a bit clunky early. Mendoza did break free on the first play, dashing for nine yards while displaying some elusiveness (as much as one can in a non-tackling environment). King and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner are gone, but mobility at quarterback is always a plus. Mendoza ran only twice for 19 yards, but he appeared fluid.

Mendoza threw inaccurately down the sideline and was almost intercepted by Cayman Spaulding on third down of the opening drive. He bounced around defenders and threw an incomplete pass on the ensuing fourth down. Mendoza showed inexperience at times, which is fair for someone who’s thrown just 25 collegiate passing attempts. Team Swarm, which was led by Mendoza and won 34-10, didn’t generate much offense through the first quarter (16 plays for 60 yards). But it completed a drive with a touchdown early in the second quarter. Mendoza settled into more of a rhythm in the second stanza, taking what was in front of him. Swarm had consecutive touchdown drives in the quarter, both engineered by the run game (senior running back Malachi Hosley had a nice 18-yard scoring run late in the second quarter). Mendoza was efficient, completing 10 of 14 passes for 106 yards in the first half. The second half started beautifully: Justice Haynes had a thunderous 24-yard run across midfield. A clever flea flicker resulted in Mendoza hitting Jordan Allen open in the middle of the field for 24 yards. Then Mendoza lobbed a throw to the corner of the end zone that Debron Gatling skied into the air to snag for an 18-yard score. That drive, more than any other, is the script Tech’s offense envisions for 2026. Mendoza was poised and confidently firing darts. He was bolstered by a run game led by Haynes, who comes with the experience of competing at Alabama and Michigan. The offensive line was sturdy in giving Mendoza time to find his targets.

Mendoza lauded his offensive line (“They’ve done a phenomenal job,” he said). He ensured Tech faithful he’s logging hours behind the scenes to build chemistry with his new receiver group. And he spent time with fans after the simulated game, something he shared meant a lot to him. “They spent their time, their Saturday, to come see us play and support us, and I’m thankful for that,” he said. “The least I can do is go out there and give them some high fives, sign a couple things for them. I love doing that. I love interacting with fans because at the end of the day, they’re who support us and they’re the reason we’re here. We wouldn’t be here without them. “That’s the biggest thing, just giving back, especially with the kids. I love being able to sign stuff, making them happy and seeing them smile. I know when I was a kid, I wanted the players to come (interact with me). If I can make somebody’s day, that makes my day.” Mendoza’s competitors didn’t separate themselves. Graham Knowles and Grady Adamson both struggled at points in the first half. They had moments in the second half, but they also showed their inexperience. Adamson improved later in the game and had a rushing touchdown to finish the afternoon. Key spoke highly of their potential, but he also acknowledged they need more development. Neither made the impression of Mendoza, who worked with the higher end of the depth chart but nevertheless illustrated the collected approach and stability one wants from a starting quarterback.