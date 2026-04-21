Co-head coach no longer: Georgia’s GymDogs promote Cécile Canqueteau-Landi

Canqueteau-Landi had shared leadership of the Bulldogs’ gymnastics team with Ryan Roberts the past two seasons.

Canqueteau-Landi had shared leadership of the Bulldogs’ gymnastics team with Ryan Roberts the past two seasons.

Canqueteau-Landi has served as co-head coach of the GymDogs the past two seasons alongside Ryan Roberts, who earlier Tuesday was announced as the head coach at Auburn.

After helping lead Georgia’s gymnastics team to its first appearance in the national semifinals since 2019, Cécile Canqueteau-Landi has been named head coach, athletic director Josh Brooks announced Tuesday.

“Cécile has done a tremendous job leading our program back to national prominence, and we are excited about the next chapter of Georgia gymnastics under her continued leadership,” Brooks said. “We are also so happy for Ryan Roberts, who is very deserving of this opportunity.”

The GymDogs finished this past season ranked sixth in the country, their best finish since 2016. They finished the regular season in the top 10 in all four events, with five gymnasts earning seven NCAA All-America honors.

Early in the season, Canqueteau-Landi told the AJC it was part of her and Roberts’ mission to put the GymDogs back in the national spotlight. Georgia has won an NCAA-best 10 national championships, but none since 2009.

“I knew Georgia when they were on the top and everyone wanted to be a Georgia GymDog,” Canqueteau-Landi said. “And I want that back.”