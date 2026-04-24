Michael Harris II scratched from Friday’s start

Harris has been one of the Braves’ hottest hitters over the last 10 days. He left Thursday’s win over the Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington with tightness in his left quad.

Braves center fielder Michael Harris II was scratched from the starting lineup Friday, manager Walt Weiss announced ahead of a series-opening matchup with the Phillies at Truist Park.

“It was a little tight, and I didn’t want to have to go later in the game and have to make a real (defensive) jump and make it worse,” Harris said Thursday. “It’s still early in the season, we had a lead right there, so kind of a precaution.”

Harris said he felt the tightness in his left leg rounding first on a seventh-inning double. When asked if he thought he would be able to play Friday he said, “That’s the plan.”

About four hours before first pitch Friday, Harris was in right field doing running drills with the Braves’ training staff. Weiss announced an hour later that Harris wasn’t going to be able to start the game.

“He felt good running around out there, we put him through some tests, but then after he cooled down there’s still some tightness there,” Weiss said. “So we’re gonna be cautious with him. We don’t feel like it’s an IL (injured list situation), but we’re going to scratch him tonight, see how he feels (Saturday).”