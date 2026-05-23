AJC Varsity A walk-off hit-by-pitch and a 10-0 shutout push Class A D-I series to game 3 The deciding Game 3 will be Saturday at noon at Columbus’ Synovus Park. Baseballs are seen before the game against Harrison High School during the High School Baseball Playoffs at Etowah High School in Woodstock on April 24, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 44 minutes ago Share

Gordon Lee and Vidalia split their opening of the Class A Division I championship baseball series Friday in Columbus, with Gordon Lee winning the opener 3-2 on a two-out bases-load hit-by-pitch in the 10th inning, and Vidalia winning 10-0 in Game 2. In Game 1, Gordon Lee rallied from a 2-0 deficit by scoring two runs in the fifth inning. Peyton Groce and Maddox Millard had the two key hits in the rally.

In the 10th, Gordon Lee loaded the bases on three walks. Vidalia issued an intentional pass after Dustin Day’s sacrifice bunt moved runners to second and third with one out. Vidalia got a strikeout, but Braxton Daniel was hit on a 3-1 pitch, ending the game. Gordon Lee right-hander Kaden Ellis, a Bryan College signee, pitched three hitless extra innings and got the win. In Game 2, Vidalia sophomore Banks Hopkins pitched a five-inning shutout and allowed three hits. Vidalia had 10 hits, all singles, and scored eight runs in the third inning.

Both teams are chasing their fourth baseball championships. Gordon Lee is the defending champion. Vidalia won most recently won in 2022.