GHSA basketball state championships: Full schedule, livestream and TV info

The 2026 Georgia High School Association basketball state championships will take place March 11-14 at the Macon Coliseum.
Semifinalists punched their tickets to the title games on March 6-7.
All of the games will be on Georgia Public Broadcasting and its livestream platforms. The games will also be available on NFHS Network, which requires a subscription.
Below is the schedule for the state tournament finals.