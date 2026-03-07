GHSA basketball state championships: Full schedule, livestream and TV info

Gainesville and Woodward Academy players shoot hoops during warmups before their semifinal game of the GHSA Class 5A boy’s state basketball playoffs at the Georgia State Convocation Center on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Semifinalists punched their tickets to the title games on March 6-7.

The 2026 Georgia High School Association basketball state championships will take place March 11-14 at the Macon Coliseum.

All of the games will be on Georgia Public Broadcasting and its livestream platforms. The games will also be available on NFHS Network, which requires a subscription.

Below is the schedule for the state tournament finals.

Wednesday, March 11

Thursday, March 12