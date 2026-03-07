AJC Varsity

GHSA basketball state championships: Full schedule, livestream and TV info

The action takes place March 11-14 at the Macon Coliseum.
Gainesville and Woodward Academy players shoot hoops during warmups before their semifinal game of the GHSA Class 5A boy’s state basketball playoffs at the Georgia State Convocation Center on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Gainesville and Woodward Academy players shoot hoops during warmups before their semifinal game of the GHSA Class 5A boy’s state basketball playoffs at the Georgia State Convocation Center on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
15 minutes ago

The 2026 Georgia High School Association basketball state championships will take place March 11-14 at the Macon Coliseum.

Semifinalists punched their tickets to the title games on March 6-7.

All of the games will be on Georgia Public Broadcasting and its livestream platforms. The games will also be available on NFHS Network, which requires a subscription.

Below is the schedule for the state tournament finals.

RELATED
Hayes’ clutch 3-pointer helps Woodward end Gainesville’s perfect season

Wednesday, March 11

Thursday, March 12

RELATED
How GHSA basketball history is being made in Saturday’s 6A final four

Friday, March 13

Saturday, March 14

RELATED
Holy Innocents’ to defend state title against first-time challenger Darlington

About the Author

Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.

More Stories

The Latest

HS Basketball Semifinals - Wheeler vs McEachern boys
AJC VARSITY

How GHSA basketball history is being made in Saturday’s 6A final four

Photos: Alexander defeats defending champ Tri-Cities in semifinals

AJC VARSITY

Creekview knocks off defending champion River Ridge in OT, will play for 5A title

Keep Reading

GHSA basketball state tournament semifinal scores, schedule

GHSA boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal scores, semifinal matchups

GHSA boys basketball state tournament second-round scores

Featured

Crossover Day
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

5 things to watch for on Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature

This Georgia town learns what comes with a data center. More data centers.

What Warner Bros. Discovery’s sale to Paramount could mean for CNN, Turner