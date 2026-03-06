AJC Varsity Morgan County advances to state semifinals behind defensive confidence The Bulldogs have made it to the final four for the first time since winning a state title in 2019. A basketball is shown on the court during a break in action of the game between Butler and Union County in the GHSA Boys 2A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, March, 6, 2025, in Macon, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Alyssia Hamilton – Carmical Sports Media Institute 8 minutes ago link copied

MADISON, Ga. — Morgan County is back in the state semifinals behind a defense that has defined the Bulldogs’ season, marking the program’s first final four appearance since its 2019 state championship. “We’re a defensive program; that’s where we hang our hat,” head coach Cody Anderson said. “If teams can’t score, they can’t win. Credit to our kids, they’ve bought into it.”

The Bulldogs’ defensive intensity has been their driving force all season. Since Dec. 30, they have held 17 opponents to 50 points or fewer — a streak that continued in their 62-40 quarterfinal win over Thomson on their home court Wednesday, which advanced fifth-seeded Morgan County to a semifinal matchup against No. 16-seed Therrell on Friday at Legacy Arena in Douglasville. RELATED 13 teams are trying to reach GHSA basketball state finals for first time Morgan County, which entered the playoffs ranked No. 8 in 2A, disrupted Thomson’s offense with aggressive double teams and trapping schemes that forced turnovers and created transition opportunities. Morgan County also made a key defensive adjustment after halftime. Thomson’s leading scorer, Markevion Jones, scored 15 of the team’s 20 points in the first half, but Morgan County’s defense limited him to seven points in the second half. Freshman guard Trey Carter led Morgan County with 16 points, but he said the team’s defense is what continues to set the Bulldogs apart.

“I feel like we’ve got the best defense in the state,” Carter said.