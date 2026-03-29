Sports Masters coverage to include stats-driven look at Amen Corner on Prime Video A new stats-driven broadcast of Amen Corner (holes 11, 12 and 13) at The Masters will debut on Prime Video next week. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

By Doug Peterson – Associated Press 1 hour ago Share

AUGUSTA — For those who can’t get enough of the Masters, Augusta National is providing even more coverage this year. Its new deal with Prime Video will include a stats-driven broadcast of Amen Corner. The Masters released its broadcast schedule for the April 9-12 tournament, which offers its usual full menu of viewing on its digital platforms. Prime Video and ESPN will have live coverage for the opening two rounds, and CBS has the weekend with two hours of lead-in on Paramount+.

CBS has televised the Masters for 70 years, while ESPN began broadcasting the weekend rounds in 2008. New to the Masters this year is a deal announced in September with Prime Video, which will stream two hours (1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET) on Thursday and Friday that lead to the ESPN coverage. ESPN also has added “Welcome to the Masters,” two hours (10 a.m. to noon) of a pregame show before the opening two rounds. The relationship with Prime already has led to a documentary on Rory McIlroy’s historic win last year that allowed him to complete the career Grand Slam. “Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait” premieres March 30. There also will be “Inside Amen Corner” that will be available exclusively on Prime from 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. the final two rounds.

The dedicated feed will offer a stats-enhanced viewing experience that features an in-depth look into playing three of the most famous holes on the back nine at Augusta National — the par-4 11th, the par-3 12th over Rae’s Creek and the par-5 13th.