Georgia Bulldogs Legacy OL Ty Johnson commits to Georgia The offensive tackle is the first one to commit under new line coach Phil Rauscher. Ty Johnson, a 3-star offensive tackle out of South Carolina, has committed to Georgia football. He is a Class of 2027 legacy player from Lucy Beckham High School in Mount Pleasant, S.C. (Cayce Dunn/DawgNation)

Ty Johnson, a 3-star OL from South Carolina, has committed to Georgia football. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound rising senior was driving to Athens to catch practice on Saturday. He planned his public commitment once he reached the campus footprint. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 40 offensive tackle and No. 487 overall prospect for the Rivals industry ranking. To say that the moment has been on his mind for years would be an understatement.

While the scorecard will say the Dawgs won out over South Carolina and a push from Tennessee, that’s only the box score stuff. RELATED G-Day start time, ticket information announced for 2026 Georgia spring game “I’ve been relatively open in this recruiting process,” Johnson said. “You kind of have to. Because you never really know what is going to happen. To be saying this wasn’t pretty emotional and pretty cool to see is a lie.” “It is definitely very, well, it has kind of always been my dream for sure.” Johnson, a UGA legacy, grew up going to Athens at least once a year to see where his father played. Travis Johnson, a former OL, was on the same Bulldog teams as current staffers Mike Bobo and Kirby Smart. His father roomed with Smart.

But we’ve heard stories in the past of how Smart told other legacies that everyone he played with wants their sons in Athens, too. While many wish that could be so, very few are chosen.

RELATED Departing UGA players call their shots on who will break out in 2026 Johnson picked up his UGA offer back in January after a “Junior Day” visit and made his silent commitment “a few weeks ago” before this weekend. “It is something that I have had on my mind for a pretty good bit,” he said. “I still wanted to go visit some places, but I just feel like I have the best connection there. It is one of the best places to be, and I knew I was going to be up there (today), so I thought, why not? “Why not make it official?” The legacy aspect is a nice detail for a commitment storyline. It likely means they will hang around longer in Georgia’s hypercompetitive culture than non-legacies. But there’s a cold reality to it. “Even though you have a little bit of connection, it really doesn’t matter at the end,” Johnson said. “You’re either good enough, or you’re not, unfortunately. Definitely some tough breaks sometimes.”

His mother is also a UGA grad. Johnson will graduate this December and enroll in January 2027. He was also impacted by the path of future NFL first-round draft pick Monroe Freeling. Freeling grew up about 10 minutes from where Johnson lives in a coastal suburb of Charleston. “Obviously, they put out guys,” he said. “We’ve talked about Monroe (Freeling) before, but also just the brotherhood. The group. I think they’ve shown year after year that they like to bring in five to six high school offensive linemen. I think that’s something that maybe goes overlooked. Having a group of guys that strong. Hopefully, you are there for the next four years. I think that’s pretty hard to overlook.” “Those are people you are going to be friends with for the rest of your life. Be at their weddings and all that kind of stuff. That’s a huge part. Obviously, the culture aspect. Obviously, the coaching, the winning and all that stuff add in. But just the group and everything that they’ve built there is pretty hard to overlook. I think that it is just a great opportunity.”

RELATED Georgia takes note of increased Atlanta Falcons presence at pro day Three-star Lucy Beckham High School OT Ty Johnson is rated as the nation’s No. 40 offensive tackle and No. 487 overall prospect for the Rivals industry ranking. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation 2025) Ty Johnson: What is Georgia football getting? With this non-binding verbal pledge, Johnson becomes the seventh commitment of the 2027 class. He’s the second offensive line recruit. He also extends a recent mini-trend of four commitments over the last two cycles who have had an immediate family member play for Georgia. This commitment also moves UGA from No. 8 to No. 4 nationally on the 2027 247Sports national team recruiting rankings. Check out his junior film below.

What are the Dawgs getting here? “It is a huge thing that is said about Georgia,” Johnson said. “But I want to come in just ready to work. I know it is Georgia, but I’m excited to get to work and hopefully one day be able to start there and be able to play. I think that would be pretty full circle having my Dad play and letter there. Once I’m able to have that first collegiate start there, it would be pretty awesome.” “The one thing is I’m just ready to get to work. Just ready to get better.” The position fit is at tackle, he said. “Tackle,” he said. “But if you end up having to go inside, you have to go inside. If you can play outside, that’s where they want you at. If they need some people inside, then maybe that’s what it is going to take.”