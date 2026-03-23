Georgia Bulldogs Key leaders explain why they passed on the NFL draft to stay with Georgia Winning a national championship is one reason for remaining a Bulldog, but not the only reason. Lawson Luckie said one reason he remained at Georgia was to play with his younger brother. (Staff/DawgNation)

ATHENS — Lawson Luckie sat and watched from the sidelines as more than a dozen former Georgia players worked out for NFL scouts at the program’s pro day. It’s not far-fetched to have thought Luckie himself would have been out there. The tight end was draft-eligible after the 2025 season and has an NFL skill set Some teams would have loved.

The same can be said for inside linebacker Raylen Wilson. CJ Allen was his longtime running mate in college, and Allen is now on the verge of being a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Yet both came back to Georgia for another season, electing to complete a journey neither believed was finished. “I’ll just say I came to college with goals in mind, and I just haven’t achieved all of them,” Wilson said. “That’s really the main thing that brought me back.” RELATED Georgia hopes new assistants hit the ground running in spring practice The primary goal for Wilson is winning a national championship. He arrived in Athens just as the 2022 team wrapped up an unbeaten season. He wants that same glory Nolan Smith, Chris Smith and other players attained that season.

Losing Allen is significant for the Georgia defense, but Wilson got a taste of life without him last fall when Allen suffered a knee injury in Georgia’s win over Texas. Allen didn’t play the following week against Charlotte before returning in a limited role against Georgia Tech.

More fell onto Wilson’s plate, especially in terms of communication. The 2026 season presents a more full-time role for him to own. “He did a lot of great things along with CJ,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “And I think he’s gonna shoulder more of that load along with Justin and Chris. And that’s where the leadership in your defense comes from, that middle group that communicates to the D line and communicates to the back end. So I have no concerns about Raylen’s leadership ability.” Wilson had 74 tackles last season to go along with 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. An additional goal for Wilson is to become a more disruptive player; he hopes to up his tackles for loss and sacks as a senior. Georgia needs him to, because the Bulldogs ranked outside the top 100 in both categories in 2026. Luckie said he wants to win a national title, too, and he’ll be stepping out from under Oscar Delp’s shadow in 2026. Delp moved on to the NFL after graduating from Georgia. Luckie has more personal reasons for returning to Georgia, beyond a championship and more opportunities.

“I had to weigh out a lot of things, but just talking to my family, talking to coaches and the people around me, it just ended up making the most sense,” Luckie said. “Playing with Carter (Luckie) for an extra year, like, that was a bonus, but it ended up just coming down to what made the most sense.” Lawson Luckie’s younger brother, Carter, signed with Georgia as a defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He hasn’t yet been able to practice because of a knee injury he suffered in high school, but the new Bulldog is still learning a lot from his older brother. “The biggest advice I told him is off the field, like, spend time with the kids in your class. Like, spend time in the dorm, hang out with those kids,” Luckie said. “Like, stay on campus as long as you can. Build those relationships and go out of your way. Don’t just be in a rush to go back to your dorm every night and go to sleep. Yes, there’s merit in that, but you need to meet your friends that you’re gonna go throughout college with and build those bonds.” RELATED Departing UGA players call their shots on who will break out in 2026 Luckie proceeded to list five teammates he had built strong bonds with when he arrived at college. Most of his 2023 classmates are no longer with the program, including three of the five he named. Of the 26 signees in that recruiting class, only six remain at Georgia. Although Allen and Monroe Freeling left for the NFL draft, most departed via the transfer portal. That Luckie and Wilson have stayed at Georgia for this long gives them added weight with the team. Yes, they’re bigger and stronger than most of their teammates simply because of their age. Luckie, in particular, returned for his senior season so he could show teams he could excel at a heavier weight.

But all the time within the program gave them the tools needed to handle the ups and downs of the college football season. “I feel like it’s been very important, just coming in it was important to me. making sure I chose the right place, so I didn’t have to choose to enter the portal and go somewhere else,” Wilson said. “So I feel like they’ve done a good job developing players, coming and staying through all four years, so I chose to do that.” Georgia was not super active in the transfer portal, bringing in only nine newcomers. Its goal when it comes to roster building is best defined through retention. It wants to limit the number of long-term players it loses every season. “We really worked hard on retention with our team to retain the guys we have,” Smart said. “We think that’s what provides a winning culture, what provides a locker-room culture, is retaining guys and guys having relationships.” Georgia had only four players leave early for the 2026 NFL draft. It’s thankful it was able to retain Luckie and Wilson, given how important they have become to the program’s culture.