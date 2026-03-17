Kate Harpring wins Naismith Award as nation’s best girls basketball player

Marist guard Kate Harpring is the top-ranked senior prospect in the country. She broke the GHSA’s career scoring record as she led Marist to a Class 4A state final win. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Marist senior is the fifth Georgian to win the award.

Marist senior is the fifth Georgian to win the award.

On Tuesday, Harpring won the Naismith Award, given to the top high school girls basketball player in the country. She is the fifth Georgian to win the award and the first to win it since Westlake’s Raven Johnson in 2021.

Kate Harpring’s high school basketball career ended with a state championship last Thursday, but she’s not finished collecting trophies yet.

Harpring, the top-ranked senior prospect in the country, broke the GHSA’s career scoring record as she led Marist to a 58-50 Class 4A state final win over Kell.

“It’s amazing to do it with this great group of people,” Harpring said. “It’s so fulfilling. We’ve been working so hard for this moment, and we put everything into it. I’m just so happy.”

Harpring scored 40 points, the highest individual scoring total of all the GHSA finals last week. She finished her career with 3,435 points, surpassing Athens Academy’s Jill Razor, who previously held the career scoring record with 3,399 points.

Marist coach Kim Hixon said Harpring showed toughness in the championship win.