Holmes throws five no-hit innings, fans nine

Holmes threw five innings of no-hit ball and was perfect after a one-out walk in the first while striking out nine Pirates along the way.

“It’s nice when you can punch nine guys out, no matter who you’re facing. Especially against some of these guys. They got some really good hitters in that lineup,” Holmes told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after his outing. “The slider was where it should be today, and it showed. Glad that I stuck to the game plan of getting ahead of guys and finishing them with a slider. It was a really good day.”

Holmes threw 64 pitches, 41 of which went for strikes. He went up 0-1 on 11 of 16 hitters, got 18 whiffs and had a dominant slider against a Pirates lineup that featured several regulars, including old friend Marcell Ozuna.

Ozuna’s fly out to right in the first inning was the second-hardest hit ball (97.4 mph) of the night against Holmes. Holmes got Ozuna to chase a slider and strike out in the fourth.

“Slider was working. I was filling up the zone. Most importantly, was getting ahead of guys,” Holmes said. “With how the past couple outings have went, just getting ahead of guys and finishing them with the slider (was the focus). I feel like I did that today.”