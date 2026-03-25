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He earned a UGA offer in middle school. His recent camp performances show why.

Milton freshman Landon Ghea won Offensive Line MVP at the Rivals Atlanta camp.
Class of 2029 Milton High offensive tackle Landon Ghea was a day one starter for the two-time defending state champions in the spring of 2025. He's already one of the top prospects in Georgia regardless of classification. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Class of 2029 Milton High offensive tackle Landon Ghea was a day one starter for the two-time defending state champions in the spring of 2025. He's already one of the top prospects in Georgia regardless of classification. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
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1 hour ago

When Milton freshman Landon Ghea was flexing in the middle of the Under Armour Next Atlanta camp, it stamped the 2029 offensive tackle as the real deal.

Ghea was matched with a 2027 lineman who participated in the Under Armour All-American Game. Dutch Fork rising senior Jaden Wuerth is a physical ball of fire coming off the line, but the matchup was a real battle for the young tackle.

“Obviously, this camp has talent everywhere. There’s nobody who will not give you work, so it was just fun to compete against good guys to see how you compare to them,” Ghea said.

While Wuerth wound up winning the D-line MVP at the camp, he only won one rep against Ghea.

Ghea (pronounced like “G”) is so polished, yet still has three varsity seasons to go. He made the “Final 5″ portion of the OL/DL competition at the loaded Atlanta camp.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder has a clear Saturday tackle projection but kept jumping in at guard to steal reps.

His performance continued momentum after winning the Offensive Line MVP at the Rivals Atlanta camp. Ghea attacked both camps when those elite events often serve up hard lessons to young guys.

It was a prime time moment, but he was prepared to thrive.

“Nothing scares him,” Milton coach Ben Reaves said. “True competitor. Worker. Nasty.”

The showing only added to the All-Region-level tape he showed for Milton last season. It is time to start looking at Ghea as one of the top prospects in Georgia, regardless of grade level.

“Landon is already a Dawg,” Class of 2027 OL Elijah Morrison said of his work at the camp.

While it isn’t easy to focus on 2029 prospects because their key recruiting moments are still so far away, Ghea gives the same feeling when big UGA targets like Tyler Atkinson, Elijah Griffin, Owen Pappoe, Jamaree Salyer, Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, and Elyiss Williams were still freshmen.

The rising sophomore walked from the middle school hallway to the starting lineup of the two-time defending state champions last spring. He was a 3-time state champion in youth wrestling. He was also a 3-time “Born 2 Compete” Player of the Year while in middle school.

Under Armour has invited him to the 2028 All-American Game. He was the first 2029 recruit to get the call. That’s because he’s too young to be invited to the 2027 game.

The way-too-early look at schools for Ghea

Auburn will be a team to watch in his recruitment. That program was not only the first to offer Ghea, but it was also where his older brother, Ryan, signed as a 3-star tight end in 2025 after being an early commit in 2023.

Georgia offered Ghea about 45 days after Auburn in March 2025, when he was still in the eighth grade.

The Bulldogs are also viewed as a strong contender.

“They were one of the schools that really believed in me early,” he said at the camp. “They offered me going into my freshman year. I’m going back up there in two weeks. I just can’t wait to get back up there and meet back with them.”

Ghea was held back one academic year in his career, but that seems trivial. If he were in the 2027 or 2028 class, he’d be a major target for every staff in America.

While watching him compete at the camp, a natural question popped up: Would he consider reclassifying back to the 2028 class? That is a compliment to his skill set, but a tough question for a high school freshman.

“I do not think I will reclass up right now,” he said. “Just to develop more in high school and just prepare more for college right now.”

He’s visited Florida and Tennessee of late. There are trips in the works to Indiana, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

“I just want to have a relationship with a coach,” he said. “That’s probably the most important thing and then who they can develop me into. Not only on the field but off the field as a man.”

About the Author

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

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