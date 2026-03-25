He earned a UGA offer in middle school. His recent camp performances show why.

Ghea (pronounced like “G”) is so polished, yet still has three varsity seasons to go. He made the “Final 5″ portion of the OL/DL competition at the loaded Atlanta camp.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder has a clear Saturday tackle projection but kept jumping in at guard to steal reps.

His performance continued momentum after winning the Offensive Line MVP at the Rivals Atlanta camp. Ghea attacked both camps when those elite events often serve up hard lessons to young guys.

It was a prime time moment, but he was prepared to thrive.

“Nothing scares him,” Milton coach Ben Reaves said. “True competitor. Worker. Nasty.”

The showing only added to the All-Region-level tape he showed for Milton last season. It is time to start looking at Ghea as one of the top prospects in Georgia, regardless of grade level.

“Landon is already a Dawg,” Class of 2027 OL Elijah Morrison said of his work at the camp.

While it isn’t easy to focus on 2029 prospects because their key recruiting moments are still so far away, Ghea gives the same feeling when big UGA targets like Tyler Atkinson, Elijah Griffin, Owen Pappoe, Jamaree Salyer, Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, and Elyiss Williams were still freshmen.

The rising sophomore walked from the middle school hallway to the starting lineup of the two-time defending state champions last spring. He was a 3-time state champion in youth wrestling. He was also a 3-time “Born 2 Compete” Player of the Year while in middle school.

Under Armour has invited him to the 2028 All-American Game. He was the first 2029 recruit to get the call. That’s because he’s too young to be invited to the 2027 game.

Ghea (pronounced like “G”) is so polished, yet still has three varsity seasons to go. He made the “Final 5″ portion of the OL/DL competition at the loaded Atlanta camp.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder has a clear Saturday tackle projection but kept jumping in at guard to steal reps.

His performance continued momentum after winning the Offensive Line MVP at the Rivals Atlanta camp. Ghea attacked both camps when those elite events often serve up hard lessons to young guys.

It was a prime time moment, but he was prepared to thrive.

“Nothing scares him,” Milton coach Ben Reaves said. “True competitor. Worker. Nasty.”

The showing only added to the All-Region-level tape he showed for Milton last season. It is time to start looking at Ghea as one of the top prospects in Georgia, regardless of grade level.

“Landon is already a Dawg,” Class of 2027 OL Elijah Morrison said of his work at the camp.

While it isn’t easy to focus on 2029 prospects because their key recruiting moments are still so far away, Ghea gives the same feeling when big UGA targets like Tyler Atkinson, Elijah Griffin, Owen Pappoe, Jamaree Salyer, Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, and Elyiss Williams were still freshmen.

The rising sophomore walked from the middle school hallway to the starting lineup of the two-time defending state champions last spring. He was a 3-time state champion in youth wrestling. He was also a 3-time “Born 2 Compete” Player of the Year while in middle school.