Atlanta Hawks Hawks reach 40 wins in blowout over Grizzlies Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) shoots against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 23, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The Hawks have won 40 games after downing the Grizzlies 146-107 on Monday night. Quick stats: Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the team with 26 points and six assists. Onyeka Okongwu had 16 points and five rebounds, with CJ McCollum adding 15 points and nine assists.

Four different players from the bench scored in double figures. Key moment The Hawks took care of business early. Because of that, minutes opened up less than four minutes into the fourth quarter for the end of the bench to get some early play. The reserves didn’t let up and kept running up the score. They protected the Hawks’ 40-point lead for much of their time on the court. Hawks guard Keaton Wallace hit a 3 with 5:12 left in the game that kicked off the reserves’ push to keep the Hawks’ largest win of the season.

Highlight play Late in the first quarter, Alexander-Walker put Dejon Jarreau on a poster that sent the fans in State Farm Arena out of their seats. And his reaction to the poster rivaled that of any WWE superstar on Monday Night Raw. With 43 seconds to play in the first quarter, three Grizzlies defenders trapped Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga. He quickly passed out to Alexander-Walker, who drove to the basket before launching from the elbow. Jarreau went up to contest the dunk, but Alexander-Walker whipped the ball past his outstretched arm. Then Alexander-Walker drew the foul while falling out of bounds. As he rolled to a sitting position, he looked around in disbelief. Up next