Atlanta Braves

Good news for Braves fans as another carriage agreement is expected soon

The team may have reached an agreement with DirecTV to carry BravesVision.
Atlanta Braves president & CEO Derek Schiller speaks to members of the media at the Delta Club during the Atlanta Braves preseason media day at Truist Park on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Atlanta Braves president & CEO Derek Schiller speaks to members of the media at the Delta Club during the Atlanta Braves preseason media day at Truist Park on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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26 minutes ago

With Opening Day on Friday, the Braves’ negotiations with pay television providers are coming down to the wire.

Indications on Thursday were that the club had reached an agreement with DirecTV to have BravesVision carried by the satellite provider. An announcement was expected later Thursday or possibly Friday morning.

Announced last month, BravesVision will produce more than 140 games, as well as pregame and postgame programming, throughout the 2026 regular season.

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Braves announce agreement with Spectrum

Tuesday, the club announced a carriage agreement with cable provider Spectrum. That was the same day Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said at a media day event that more announcements were expected this week with other distributors.

The status of a potential agreement with Comcast Xfinity, one of the largest pay TV providers in the Atlanta market, was not known. It is common, though, for teams or leagues negotiating carriage deals with cable, streaming or satellite providers to go down to the final hours before a season begins to reach an agreement.

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About the Author

Ken Sugiura is a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Formerly the Georgia Tech beat reporter, Sugiura started at the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.

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