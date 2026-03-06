Top-ranked Hebron Christian girls earn sixth consecutive trip to state finals

No. 1 Hebron Christian will be seeking its fourth state title when it meets the winner of Friday’s other semifinal, between Holy Innocents’ and Greater Atlanta Christian, in the championship game at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Macon Coliseum.

Hebron Christian earned its sixth consecutive trip to the championship game when it held off St. Francis 71-62 in a matchup of Class 3A-A Private’s two top-ranked teams in the Georgia High School Association girls basketball semifinals Friday at Akins Ford Arena in Athens.

Hebron Christian never trailed after a 3-point play by Noriah Nelson made it a 31-28 game with 1:48 remaining in the first half, but second-ranked St. Francis was still within eight points after two free throws by Giaunni Rogers cut the lead to 56-48 at the end of the third quarter.

Hebron Christian answered with a 12-2 run over the first four minutes of the fourth quarter to build the lead to 68-50 and put the game away, despite a late flurry by St. Francis.

Hebron Christian has won 12 consecutive games by 40 points or more since a 60-49 victory over Class 4A semifinalist Kell on Jan. 19. The streak of lopsided victories had Lions coach Jan Azar a little concerned her team might have lost its edge.

“That definitely was a concern,” Azar said. “In those games, though, it did give us a chance to work on a lot of our halfcourt, run-the-clock offense, which you couldn’t tell from the end of this game the way we were throwing it all over the place. The beginning of this game and the end of it were similar. It was just chaos, and we kind of fell into that chaos. So we’ve got to be better in the state championship game.”