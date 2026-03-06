Hayes’ clutch 3-pointer helps Woodward end Gainesville’s perfect season

Woodward Academy guard Myles Hayes (center) is swarmed by teammates after he made the game-winning three-point basket in the final seconds of the game against Gainesville in their semi-final game of the GHSA Class 5A Boy’s State Basketball playoffs at the Georgia State Convocation Center, Friday, March, 6, 2025, in Atlanta. Woodward Academy won 62-61. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Woodward Academy is in its second straight state title game after knocking off the top seed.

Myles Hayes got a pass from his older brother Jarvis Hayes Jr. and drained a 3-pointer from the left wing with six seconds remaining to give No. 3 Woodward Academy a 62-61 win over undefeated and top-ranked Gainesville in the Class 5A semifinals at Georgia State.

“I ain’t going to lie,” Myles Hayes said. “I just knew it was going in. I love being in that situation.”

With 14.5 seconds left, Woodward coach Anthony Thomas drew up a play that called for Jarvis Hayes to handle the ball and make a decision. Jarvis, a junior who was the Region 4 Player of the Year, could shoot it or pass it to his younger brother.

“We actually ran a play for Jarvis, and we always talk about making the right play,” Thomas said. “So when Jarvis came off the handoff, he had options right there. He got to the middle of the paint, and a (Gainesville defender) helped, so he was able to make the pass to Myles and he buried the shot. That’s a prime example of being selfless.”

Woodward pulled away in the second quarter and led 41-28 at halftime, only to have Gainesville use its stout defense to get back in the game after the break. The Red Elephants didn’t allow Woodward to score a point until 2:58 remained in the third quarter, and they cut the deficit to 47-44 going into the final quarter.