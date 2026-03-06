Hayes’ clutch 3-pointer helps Woodward end Gainesville’s perfect season
Woodward Academy is in its second straight state title game after knocking off the top seed.
Woodward Academy guard Myles Hayes (center) is swarmed by teammates after he made the game-winning three-point basket in the final seconds of the game against Gainesville in their semi-final game of the GHSA Class 5A Boy’s State Basketball playoffs at the Georgia State Convocation Center, Friday, March, 6, 2025, in Atlanta. Woodward Academy won 62-61. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By Stan Awtrey
42 minutes ago
Woodward Academy’s Hayes brothers left No. 1 Gainesville in a haze on Saturday afternoon.
Myles Hayes got a pass from his older brother Jarvis Hayes Jr. and drained a 3-pointer from the left wing with six seconds remaining to give No. 3 Woodward Academy a 62-61 win over undefeated and top-ranked Gainesville in the Class 5A semifinals at Georgia State.
“I ain’t going to lie,” Myles Hayes said. “I just knew it was going in. I love being in that situation.”
With 14.5 seconds left, Woodward coach Anthony Thomas drew up a play that called for Jarvis Hayes to handle the ball and make a decision. Jarvis, a junior who was the Region 4 Player of the Year, could shoot it or pass it to his younger brother.
“We actually ran a play for Jarvis, and we always talk about making the right play,” Thomas said. “So when Jarvis came off the handoff, he had options right there. He got to the middle of the paint, and a (Gainesville defender) helped, so he was able to make the pass to Myles and he buried the shot. That’s a prime example of being selfless.”
Woodward pulled away in the second quarter and led 41-28 at halftime, only to have Gainesville use its stout defense to get back in the game after the break. The Red Elephants didn’t allow Woodward to score a point until 2:58 remained in the third quarter, and they cut the deficit to 47-44 going into the final quarter.
“I tell you what happened … Gainesville happened,” Thomas said. “They’re 30-0. We weren’t doing what we were supposed to do offensively, and they just took advantage of it.”
Gainesville built a 61-56 lead, but Woodward made it a two-point game after Donovan Johnson’s 3-pointer. Gainesville missed three of four free throws in the final minute to keep the door open for Woodward, and Hayes took advantage.
Myles Hayes led Woodward (25-6) with 17 points and Jarvis Hayes scored 15. They are the sons of former Georgia standout and NBA player Jarvis Hayes, who is an assistant on the staff at Georgia State, where his twin brother Jonas is the head coach.
Johnson scored 12, and Bentley Lusakueno played through foul trouble and scored 10.
Gainesville (30-1) got 14 points from Brandon Nelson and 12 points each from K.J. White and Charlie Gersmehl.
Gainesville was ranked as high as No. 18 in the nation by MaxPreps and had been No. 1 in Georgia all season. But Woodward was prepared by an aggressive schedule that included games against Private No. 1 Holy Innocents’, Class 6A No. 2 McEachern, 6A No. 8 Westlake, and a rugged region that included No. 7 Decatur and Tri-Cities.
“No disrespect to anybody else, but we treat all our opponents like they’re 30-0,” Thomas said. “But beating a good opponent like Gainesville, we appreciate that very much.”
The victory avenged Woodward’s 52-51 loss to Gainesville on Nov. 29 and put the War Eagles back in the championship game for the second straight year. Woodward was beaten by crosstown and region rival Tri-Cities in the final a year ago.
“That feeling after that game when we lost last year, I don’t want to feel that again,” Myles Hayes said. “That’s what’s driving us to go so hard.”