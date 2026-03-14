AJC Varsity Murray County girls win 2A finals rematch to earn first state title since 1965 “It means everything for our community,” Murray County coach Chris Tipton said. Murray County coaches and players celebrate their 51-48 victory over Hardaway in the Class 2A girls basketball championship game on March 14, 2026, at the Macon Coliseum. (Chip Saye/AJC)

The Murray County girls basketball team used a 12-2 run over a three-minute stretch early in the fourth quarter to regain control after letting an early 12-point lead slip away and held off Hardaway for a 51-48 victory in a GHSA Class 2A championship game rematch Saturday at the Macon Coliseum. The state title is the first since 1965 for third-ranked Murray County (27-4), which won its final 15 games after a loss to Sonoraville on Jan. 16. The Indians have reached the semifinals or better in three consecutive seasons, the best stretch in school history. Hardaway, ranked No. 7, finished 23-8.

“It means everything for our community,” Murray County coach Chris Tipton said. “It’s more of a monkey-see, monkey-do kind of thing, like ‘Hey, I saw you do it so I think I can, too.’ I’m just excited about the next team that’s going to win the state championship.” RELATED GHSA basketball state championship live updates: Here's the latest from Macon This game was different from the 2025 final in more ways than just the outcome. Last year, Hardaway jumped out to a 20-4 lead in the first quarter and was never threatened in a 47-34 victory. This time, it was Murray County that came out hot, making seven of its first nine shots from the field for a 19-7 lead, losing that lead in the second quarter and finally taking it back in the fourth. “We’ve been here before,” Tipton said. “You’ve experienced that before, so you knew what it took. That was really crucial for us coming out and seeing the ball go through the hoop. Hardaway’s coach [Kelly Ellison] made some good adjustments, and that really made a difference as we got tired.”

Murray County led 49-48 with 8.1 seconds left when Blaklee Ledford went to the free-throw line. She missed both attempts, but the Indians kept possession when Hadley Dotson came up with the biggest rebound of the game on the second shot. Ledford was fouled again with 3.2 seconds remaining and made both this time. Hardaway’s halfcourt shot at the buzzer came up short.

RELATED GHSA basketball state championships: Full schedule, livestream and TV info It was a tough day at the free-throw line for both teams. Murray County made 10 of its 20 attempts, and Hardaway was just 8-for-22. “We’ve kinda been priding ourselves on free-throw shooting, shooting in the upper 70s, so it was a little bit of a shock to all of us,” Tipton said. “Sometimes it’s the moment, sometimes it’s the lights or the rim. It’s just a matter of calming down and hitting them, and those were big at the end.” Hadley’s two free throws with 1:59 remaining in the first quarter gave Murray County its biggest lead of the game at 19-7, but Hardaway outscored the Indians 23-8 over the next six minutes to go up 30-25. Hardaway still had the lead, at 40-35, on a basket by Marlana White early in the fourth quarter. Murray County answered with its 12-2 run, which included five points from Ledford and seven from her sister, Region 7-2A player of the year Callan Ledford, and Hardaway was never able to pull even down the stretch. RELATED ‘My girls are fighters’: East Laurens claims school’s 1st championship in any sport Callan Ledford, a senior, led the Indians with 19 points and had four steals. Blaklee Ledford, a sophomore, had 13 points and five steals.

“Very few times in your life do you get a chance to coach a generational player, and I’ve got two of them,” Tipton said. “Man, they’re just winners. Even at the huddle at the end, when we’re down, they’re telling their teammates, ‘Hey, we’re not losing this game.’” Rhianna Boynton, who missed much of the season recovering from an injury, led Hardaway with 23 points and 21 rebounds. Boynton, who averaged a double-double in a full season last year, had 22 points and 12 rebounds in the 2025 final. Box score and stats Murray County — 20-7-8-16 — 51 Hardaway — 12-18-8-10 — 48 Murray County (51): Finley Dotson 6, Aspen Powers 7, Callan Ledford 19, Blaklee Ledford 13, Hadley Dotson 4, Brinkley Johnson 2, Jayden Fritts, Aryella Dodd.