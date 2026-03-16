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Georgia-St. Louis basketball game time, TV channel for NCAA Tournament game announced

Georgia guard Blue Cain (0), Georgia forward Kanon Catchings (6) during Georgia’s game against Alabama at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (Sofia Yaker/UGAAA)
Georgia guard Blue Cain (0), Georgia forward Kanon Catchings (6) during Georgia’s game against Alabama at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (Sofia Yaker/UGAAA)
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The Georgia Bulldogs will be a No. 8 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and face No. 9 seed St. Louis in the round of 64. Below you can find information on the game time, TV Network, location and ticket info for the game.

Georgia is 22-10 on the season, going 10-8 in SEC play. The Bulldogs made the 2025 NCAA Tournament, losing to Gonzaga in their first game.

Georgia basketball-St. Louis game time, date for NCAA Tournament game

The Georgia Bulldogs will play the St. Louis Billikens at 9:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 19. The game will be played in Buffalo, New York. It will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Michigan-UMBC/Howard game, which starts at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Georgia basketball-St. Louis TV network for NCAA Tournament game

The Georgia basketball game against St. Louis will be broadcast on TNT. Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie Laforce will call the game.

Georgia basketball ticket information for the NCAA Tournament

For tickets to Georgia’s game in the NCAA Tournament, follow this link.

NCAA Tournament bracket

The 2026 NCAA Tournament was announced on Sunday, March 15.
The 2026 NCAA Tournament was announced on Sunday, March 15.

Georgia basketball news and notes

The Georgia Bulldogs made the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season, something they had not done since the 2001-02 season.

Georgia finished the season strong, winning five of its final six regular-season games, beating Kentucky, Texas and Alabama along the way. Georgia did lose against Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament, falling 76-72.

“(We’re) excited to still be playing,” head coach Mike White said. “Excited to represent University of Georgia in the NCAA Tournament. Continue to love coaching these guys. We’re playing a dangerous team, and we’re pretty dangerous ourselves. We had a great regular season and had a great fight the other day, after a really slow start in the SEC Tournament. We’re just honored to have another chance to see where this thing takes us. Excited for these guys to be able to compete again together.”

Georgia is led in scoring by Jeremiah Wilkerson, who averages 17.0 points per game for the team. Blue Cain (13.3), Kanon Catchings (12.0) and Smurf Millender (11.9) all average double figures in scoring.

Big man Somto Cyril leads the team in rebounding (5.6 per game) and blocks (74).

The Bulldogs are led by coach Mike White, who is in his fourth season in Athens. Prior to last season, the Bulldogs had not made the NCAA Tournament since 2015.

Georgia will be looking to win its first NCAA Tournament game since 2002. If the Bulldogs were to advance, they would take on the winner of Michigan/UMBC-Howard.

Should Georgia advance to the Sweet 16, it would advance to Minneapolis as a part of the Midwest region. This year’s Final Four will be held in Indianapolis.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

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