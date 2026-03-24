Georgia baseball leads nation in home runs

Junior catcher Daniel Jackson has hit a team-high 15 home runs and is second in the NCAA. (Jason Getz/AJC 2005)

Bulldogs have hit 24 more home runs than second best Vanderbilt.

Bulldogs have hit 24 more home runs than second best Vanderbilt.

That brings its home run total to 80, which leads the NCAA by a significant margin. Vanderbilt is next with 56; Dallas Baptist University, Georgia Tech and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville follow with 50.

Georgia baseball took two of three games at Texas A&M and crushed 11 home runs in the series.

Junior catcher Daniel Jackson has hit a team-high 15 home runs and is second in the NCAA, behind Cincinnati’s Quinton Coats, who has 18.

The Bulldogs defeated the Aggies 9-4 on Friday and 8-2 on Saturday before falling 18-5 on Sunday, the first time this season they’ve been run-ruled in a loss (they’ve won 10 run-ruled games). Georgia piled on six home runs in Saturday’s win, with senior infielder Kolby Branch hitting two, had three home runs Friday and added two more in Sunday’s loss.

Senior designated hitter Jordy Oriach hit three home runs in the series.

Georgia, No. 7 in D1Baseball’s rankings, hosts Kennesaw State on Tuesday afternoon and begins a three-game series vs. South Carolina on Friday at Foley Field.