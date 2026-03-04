Georgia Bulldogs Former Georgia teammates say Gunner Stockton will be even better in 2026 Bulldogs quarterback was subject of chatter at NFL combine even though he didn’t attend. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton warms up before the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss on New Year's Day. In his second year as a starter, he will need to get the Bulldogs deeper in the playoffs. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Gunner Stockton was not in Indianapolis for this year’s NFL scouting combine. The Georgia quarterback elected to return to school for another season, in hopes of helping his draft status next season. Yet the Georgia quarterback still was a popular topic of conversation at the event.

Former wide receivers Dillon Bell and Colbie Young both raved about what comes next for the Georgia quarterback. RELATED Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton meets with President Donald Trump “You know, we were close to going to the national championship, and I feel like with another year under his belt and the more confidence, that’s a scary Gunner,” Bell said. Stockton exceeded expectations in his first season as Georgia’s starting quarterback. He threw for 24 touchdowns while rushing for another 10. Stockton finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting. The season didn’t end the way he and his teammates would have hoped, as the Bulldogs lost 39-34 to Ole Miss.

Stockton was outplayed in the loss by Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Cody Nagel of CBS Sports ranked Chambliss the No. 2 SEC quarterback for next season, ahead of Stockton at No. 3.

“The biggest question surrounding Georgia’s second-year starter is whether he can lift the offense back to national championship form,” Nagel said. “He ranked eighth among qualified Power Four (conference) quarterbacks — and second in the SEC — in completion rate on throws of at least 15 air yards (69.7%), per TruMedia, but just 41st in how often he attempted them (19.4%).” Bell did downplay concerns regarding Stockton’s ability to throw over the middle, a common talking point this past season. It’s clear Stockton has room to improve. RELATED Georgia confident Gunner Stockton can handle new-look wide receiver group If Stockton and the Georgia offense are to take a step forward, it will be with a new cast of characters. Georgia sent six players to the NFL combine from last season’s offense. That includes three receivers, the left side of the offensive line and Stockton’s closest confidant in tight end Oscar Delp. But Young is confident Stockton will be able to help their replacements settle in next season.

“He just wants to be better,” Young said. “He’s probably working right now at his craft, getting better. And they surrounded him (with) amazing talent like Talyn Taylor, CJ Wiley and Thomas Blackshear. They’re just going to keep getting better and better every year.” Young acknowledged that Stockton played through nerves at times last season, which isn’t uncommon for a player stepping into a starting role. Georgia went 12-2 last season, making the College Football Playoff and winning the SEC. Stockton has played a big part in Georgia winning each of the previous two SEC championships. One clear goal for Stockton next season will be in making a deeper run in the CFP. The Bulldogs have lost their first playoff game in each of the past two seasons. Stockton has started in each of those defeats. Georgia and Stockton are set to open spring practice March 17. That will be the quarterback’s first chance to return to the practice field and show what he has to offer.