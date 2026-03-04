Former Georgia teammates say Gunner Stockton will be even better in 2026
Bulldogs quarterback was subject of chatter at NFL combine even though he didn’t attend.
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton warms up before the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss on New Year's Day. In his second year as a starter, he will need to get the Bulldogs deeper in the playoffs. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Stockton was outplayed in the loss by Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Cody Nagel of CBS Sports ranked Chambliss the No. 2 SEC quarterback for next season, ahead of Stockton at No. 3.
“The biggest question surrounding Georgia’s second-year starter is whether he can lift the offense back to national championship form,” Nagel said. “He ranked eighth among qualified Power Four (conference) quarterbacks — and second in the SEC — in completion rate on throws of at least 15 air yards (69.7%), per TruMedia, but just 41st in how often he attempted them (19.4%).”
Bell did downplay concerns regarding Stockton’s ability to throw over the middle, a common talking point this past season. It’s clear Stockton has room to improve.
If Stockton and the Georgia offense are to take a step forward, it will be with a new cast of characters.
Georgia sent six players to the NFL combine from last season’s offense. That includes three receivers, the left side of the offensive line and Stockton’s closest confidant in tight end Oscar Delp.
But Young is confident Stockton will be able to help their replacements settle in next season.
“He just wants to be better,” Young said. “He’s probably working right now at his craft, getting better. And they surrounded him (with) amazing talent like Talyn Taylor, CJ Wiley and Thomas Blackshear. They’re just going to keep getting better and better every year.”
Young acknowledged that Stockton played through nerves at times last season, which isn’t uncommon for a player stepping into a starting role.
Georgia went 12-2 last season, making the College Football Playoff and winning the SEC. Stockton has played a big part in Georgia winning each of the previous two SEC championships.
One clear goal for Stockton next season will be in making a deeper run in the CFP. The Bulldogs have lost their first playoff game in each of the past two seasons. Stockton has started in each of those defeats.
Georgia and Stockton are set to open spring practice March 17. That will be the quarterback’s first chance to return to the practice field and show what he has to offer.
“I don’t see any struggle in his game,” Young said. “Like I said, that was his first year starting. And sometimes there’s nerves there, here and there, but he’s just going to keep elevating, keep getting better.”
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
