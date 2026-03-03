Atlanta Braves Braves’ Matt Olson does not aspire to be our ABS challenge king First baseman uses MLB’s new automated ball-strike challenge system to overturn call during spring training. “I’ll tell you what,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “When Matt Olson (left) complains about a call, he’s right, like, 100% of the time. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Humbly, Matt Olson does not see himself fit to wear the crown of ABS king. It would seem it is not only the strike zone the Braves first baseman sees with such clarity.

In the Braves’ spring-training game against the Pirates at CoolToday Park on Feb. 25, a backdoor slider from reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes bent in to the outside corner and was called a strike by home-plate umpire Chris Segal. “Felt like it just didn’t really come back,” Olson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. And with that, Olson initiated MLB’s new automated ball-strike challenge system (the aforementioned ABS). He patted the top of his helmet, the signal for a review of the call as determined by pitch-tracking cameras set up around the perimeter of the stadium. He gave Segal a grin and an “Eh, why not?” tilt of the head and looked up to the stadium video board to learn his fate along with everyone else.

After a few seconds, the challenge ruled in Olson’s favor, the graphic showing the pitch indeed was outside the strike zone by less than a tenth of an inch — skinnier than the thickness of two dimes stacked on top of each other.

“I’ll tell you what,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “When Matt Olson complains about a call, he’s right, like, 100% of the time. When you see him give the umpire a weird look, it was probably a ball.” It was a moment made for flexing. And yet, Olson’s conclusion from his challenge quite differed from his manager’s. “A little lucky, honestly,” said Olson, self-effacing as usual. I repeated to Olson what Weiss had said about how, if he makes a face after an umpire called a strike, then it was probably a ball. “I like to think that, but there’s also a lot of videos of me making faces when it was a strike,” Olson said.

And with that, hopes of Olson accepting the mantle of ABS monarch were put to rest. Being the game’s active leader in consecutive games played (782) is mantle enough. Early data from the challenges in spring training indicate there is wisdom yet to be gained in how teams best use the new rule, which restricts teams to two challenges per game. Challenges, which must be made by either the batter, pitcher or catcher, are retained if successful. According to Statcast, there have been 718 challenges through Monday’s spring-training games. Of those, 52% were successful. It’s essentially been a coin flip. Braves batters were 8-3, the second highest success rate (73%) in MLB. Pitchers and catchers, though, were fourth from the bottom, with a 6-10 mark (38%).

You would think those success rates will gravitate toward the middle over time. Olson’s sense is that, once the regular season begins, players will challenge only the most egregious ball-strike mistakes. “Borderline stuff, kind of let it fly, let the game be called,” Olson said. “If it’s one you feel sure about, go ahead.” Players probably also will be more apt to challenge in higher-leverage situations, when an overturned call could have more impact on the game’s outcome. Thus far, challenges by pitchers/catchers have had a 55% success rate, compared with 48% by batters. If that holds, it will impact strategy also. It won’t be a surprise if teams give green lights to players who prove their knack for challenging or restrict the privilege to either hitters or to pitchers/catchers. Ace Chris Sale, famous for never shaking off his catchers’ pitch calls, has said he won’t try to challenge.

“We told (players) to err on the side of challenging down here,” Weiss said. “We’ll come up with a strategy before we break camp. But just figure this thing out while you’re down here.” But Weiss sounded like he’ll want to empower players with use of the rule. “Of course, you’re targeting the high-leverage stuff, but, then again, you can’t always predict that stuff,” he said. “A seemingly meaningless at-bat or a meaningless call that gets turned over might lead to something big. You end up walking, the guy hits a two-run homer. So you never know.” It is a blend of analytics and feel, the sort of approach Weiss has been recognized for bringing to his new job. As for Olson, after flying close to the sun against Skenes, we may have seen the last of such daring.