Atlanta Braves 26 predictions for the 2026 Braves Some predictions are modest, some are bold, maybe a few are even accurate. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. celebrates reacts as he scores on an RBI single by Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin during the fourth inning of a game against the New York Yankees at Truist Park in Atlanta. We predict he plays in more than 140 games. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Braves begin their season Friday, hoping for an emphatic rebound following a disappointing, injury-derailed 2025 season. The team has felt optimistic about its chances, even as more injuries piled up in spring training. Here are my 26 Braves predictions for 2026 — some modest, some bold, some outlandish, maybe a few even accurate:

1. Drake Baldwin earns his first All-Star nod Baldwin, in his second season, gets even better. He joins Dodgers catcher Will Smith in Philadelphia for the Midsummer Classic. He’ll follow Sean Murphy, Travis d’Arnaud and Brian McCann as Braves All-Star catchers of the past 20 years. Baldwin is viewed as one of the game’s best backstops. 2. Matt Olson and Austin Riley combine for 70 homers, but neither leads the team in that category I’ll say 37 for Olson and 33 for Riley. The latter finishes the campaign healthy after injuries prematurely ended each of his last two seasons, which is paramount to the Braves’ success.

3. Speaking of, Olson plays in all 162 again

The Atlanta native hasn’t missed a game since joining the Braves in 2022. His streak continues. Olson will have played in 944 straight games by season’s end, extending baseball’s longest-active run that began in May 2021. 4. Ronald Acuña Jr. plays in more than 140 games It’ll be another 40-40 performance for Acuña, whose World Baseball Classic championship with Venezuela begins what I’ll consider the second-best season of his career. He doesn’t win National League MVP, though — that belongs to the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani until proven otherwise. If you want to be conservative, perhaps 30-30 or even 40-30 is a safer bet. But Acuña, who’s fully healthy, was aggressive on the base paths in winter ball, now operates under renowned base-running instructor Antoan Richardson, and is riding the high of Venezuela’s victory. I think he’ll be determined to remind us how elite a talent he is. I’ll go 40-40. 5. Braves rank top 10 in stolen bases

Richardson is highly respected for his craft, and it’s easy to see why. He had the Mets fifth in stolen bases last year. He even extracted 38 stolen bases from Juan Soto, who’s never exactly been Rickey Henderson. The Braves were 26th in steals a year ago (82) and they don’t have the ideal personnel to run wild. But the last time Acuña stayed healthy, the team was 10th in steals (he was responsible for 73 of the 132 stolen bags). If I’m making predictions based on him staying healthy, it’s easier to envision a pathway to an identity change on the bases. Ha-Seong Kim’s health could loom large here — he stole 60 bases across his last two full seasons in 2023-24. 6. Walt Weiss proves the right choice Braves players were ecstatic with Weiss’ hiring to replace Brian Snitker. He’ll be criticized as every other manager. But overall, it’ll be obvious that the Braves made the right decision in promoting him rather than opting for an outsider. That sentiment is already apparent among some of the organization’s most prominent players. 7. The Braves trade for Byron Buxton at the deadline

I thought about this concept earlier in the spring, but it was hard to imagine what it would look like. Jurickson Profar’s idiocy — which has him suspended for the season and put his future with the club in serious doubt — created an opening. Buxton, a Baxley native, waives his no-trade clause to return home as the Twins embark on a rebuild. Buxton has a reasonable two years and just over $32 million remaining on his deal after this season. He’s also represented by B.B. Abbott, Chipper Jones’ agent, who’s had recent Braves such as Charlie Morton, Matt Olson, Chris Sale and Drake Baldwin. Look at the Braves’ lineup, and it’s apparent one more bat could round the group out, even when Kim and catcher Sean Murphy return. Perhaps Mike Yastrzemski and Eli White perform to the point that offense is a lesser need, but the thought of Buxton in this lineup is tantalizing. There just aren’t many veteran players with his upside at his contract cost. 8. Concerns around Braves’ rotation are validated Naturally, after having them trade for offense, I mention the depleted rotation. It’s hard for me to fathom this rotation holding up. It already isn’t. There are too many what-ifs, and more injuries are inevitable. They hadn’t even made it through spring training and they lost three potential starters for significant time; and now Spencer Strider, whose oblique injury will cost him time. There’s a fair chance they’ll need to be aggressive at the deadline.

9. JR Ritchie makes his major league debut This one is a layup. Ritchie debuts for the Braves. I’ll guess in late April. He ends up pitching in more than 15 games and helps a rotation in need. 10. Owen Murphy makes major league debut Some might see this as a Curry-esque 3-point attempt. Murphy, who underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2024, has only 173 minor-league innings. But I think he’s special, a candidate for the Spencer Schwellenbach treatment of a sudden summoning. Murphy should be a consensus top-100 prospect by season’s end. I’ll say he gets at least a couple of outings in the majors. Regardless, he’s one to watch. There’s plenty of excitement around his approach and potential.

11. Chris Sale strikes out 200 Sale fanned 225 hitters over 177-2/3 innings during his Cy Young-winning 2024 campaign. He was limited to 125-2/3 innings last year, but it was because of a fluke rib cage injury. We’re thinking he enjoys a healthier season in 2026, which further validates the Braves’ decision to extend him for 2027. He reaches the 200-strikeout mark for the second time since 2020. Lord knows, the Braves need him to stay out there. 12. Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep return and make positive impact The Braves lost both players in the spring. The team understandably is being cautious about discussing their recoveries and any timeline for returns, but both should be back at full go by the second half. Schwellenbach, particularly, will play an important role, and maybe that affects the Braves’ trade-deadline approach (you might’ve cringed reading that). If one wants to buy the Braves as a playoff team and perhaps one capable of a deep run, Schwellenbach’s return would be a reason. 13. Braves fans flood Cooperstown in July

There’s going to be a strong Braves contingent at Hall of Fame weekend to celebrate Andruw Jones entering the Hall of Fame. Deservingly so, as Jones is one of the most integral figures in franchise history. This will be the last recent Brave inductee for a while. 14. The Braves are a wild card team I went back and forth on the Braves winning the NL East, but the rotation uncertainty scares me. That’s not to say the Phillies and Mets don’t have their own issues. But I will take Philadelphia to win its third consecutive division crown over the Braves, who earn a wild card. The division isn’t wrapped up until the final week. Perhaps the excitement around the Mets yields results, but there were so many changes there that I just need to see it first. 15. The Braves are joined in the postseason field by the Dodgers, Cubs, Phillies, Reds and Padres. The American League features the Blue Jays, Tigers, Mariners, Yankees, Orioles and Royals.

The Mariners follow the Seahawks’ lead and deliver another championship to Seattle. They defeat the Dodgers in six games, spoiling Los Angeles’ three-peat bid. 16. The Cubs eliminate the Braves in the Wild Card series The Braves’ return to the postseason is brief. They’re bested by Dansby Swanson’s Cubs and will continue seeking their first postseason series victory since clinching the 2021 World Series. The Braves and Cubs haven’t faced off in the postseason since 2003, so they’re due. 17. The Braves are linked to a Jacob deGrom trade I won’t predict the trade itself, especially since I already have them acquiring Buxton. But if the Rangers stumble, there will be deGrom trade talk (even if Texas isn’t inclined to move him). The stellar righty has a no-trade clause, and there’s long been thought he’d enjoy pitching for the Braves.

DeGrom, 37, is a DeLand, Florida, native who’s making $38 million this year and $37 million next year (with a $20 million club option for 2028). Texas would probably need to eat some of the deal, and that’d require a greater prospect return. I’d consider this a longer shot, but if there is trade speculation this summer and/or winter, the Braves will be mentioned. Perhaps a more cost-friendly alternative: Drew Rasmussen, who’s among the most underrated high-end starters. The Rays are retooling and typically listen on their veterans, so given Rasmussen turns 31 in July, maybe the team entertains offers if it’s fallen behind in the difficult AL East. Rasmussen, who’s had a 2.77 ERA over the past two years, is making under $6 million and has an $8 million club option for 2027. 18. Nacho Alvarez gets traded at the deadline There simply isn’t a path to playing time here for Alvarez, who’s even worked as a catcher in camp. He’s expendable, but his youth could lead to some appeal with other clubs. This likely won’t result in a Vaughn-Grissom-for-Chris-Sale-type deal, but it makes sense for Alvarez to be included in a trade. 19. Raisel Iglesias and Robert Suarez are dynamic duo

The Braves have their best reliever combination since Craig Kimbrel, Eric O’Flaherty and Jonny Venters. Suarez is a hit, and he’s positioned to replace Iglesias (a free agent) as closer in 2027. I do have more concern with the rest of the bullpen. Relievers are volatile. It’d help if Tyler Kinley is anything close to what he showed after his trade to the Braves last summer, when he had a 0.72 ERA in 24 games. 20. Ozzie Albies has solid year, and Braves pick up his option again Albies is further distanced from the wrist injury that zapped his power. While he might never recapture his finest form, he’ll be fine — more 2025 second half (.769 OPS) than first half (.606) — and his team option is simply too generous not to accept. Albies will need to produce over the next two years if he hopes to earn another extension with the club. 21. There is no Acuña extension

Fans have clamored for the Braves to extend their MVP candidate, but unless he signs another sweetheart deal, it’s hard to envision it happening right now. The Braves have him for three more years at a team-friendly rate. Do they want to commit beyond that, given the injury history and age during those additional years, if it’ll require paying a premium? Acuña should rightfully target a mega contract in his age-31 campaign, and if he produces as he’s capable of, his potential earnings will only increase. What will the new Collective Bargaining Agreement look like? How will that impact a situation like his? There are too many unknowns and a lack of urgency here. I don’t see any movement on this front. 22. The Braves have a new shortstop in 2027 Kim should return in May. He’s hoping to parlay this one-year deal into a long-term commitment, be it from the Braves or someone else. I’ll guess it’s ultimately elsewhere regardless of how he fares. If he struggles, the Braves would be less inclined to retain him. If he’s successful, he should receive a healthy payday, one that could exceed the comfort zone for a franchise that’s already loaded with long-term deals. 23. Cam Caminiti becomes top 30 prospect

The Braves were blessed with Caminiti slipping to their pick two drafts ago. He’s already their top prospect and rising — so much so I’ll predict he’s considered one of the sport’s 30 best prospects by season’s end. He doesn’t turn 20 until August, so this is just the beginning of an ascension that the Braves hope will result in their next homegrown ace. Baseball America has him No. 53 overall entering the season. 24. Jurickson Profar never plays for the Braves again Profar won’t play this season after he was again suspended because of testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. He has one year and $15 million remaining on his deal. The guess here is the Braves eat that money and he never takes the field for them again. Profar burned the bridge with his teammates and embarrassed his employer twice. It’s unlikely any other team would take him in a bad-salary swap, either. So whether it’s earlier in the winter or after the new CBA is instituted, the Braves will drop their failed acquisition. 25. The Braves’ 2026 All-Stars: Baldwin, Sale, Acuña, Olson Riley could be among this group too, but the third-base field is crowded.