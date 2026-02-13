Wrestling: Jefferson dominates with Oklahoma signee claiming 4th title

285 pounds
First: Kevin Steptoe, South Effingham (50-12) def. Javonte Bowen, Habersham Central (9-2) Fall 3:29
Third: Jackson Locke, Creekview (45-2) def. Robert Flores, Glynn Academy (10-5) Dec. 5-0
Fifth: Jose Urdaneta Silva, Seckinger (39-8) def. Tripp Rowell, Brunswick (32-7) Forfeit
Class 3A
Team standings
- Jefferson 256.0
- Troup 164.0
- North Hall 132.5
- Gilmer 110.5
- White County 85.5
106 pounds
First: Javen Russo, Troup (52-3) def. Deyson Lopez, Gilmer (40-7) TF-1.5 1:57, 15-0
Third: Alex DeLeon, Bainbridge (8-2) def. Jarek Giles, West Laurens (52-12), Dec. 8-3
Fifth: Roman Stewart-Evans, Long County (27-9) def. Jude Goss, Lumpkin County (27-14) MD 15-6
113 pounds
First: Wyatt Womack, Heritage-Ringgold (54-4) def. Elkin -Alessandro Torres-Barnes, North Hall (9-1) Dec. 12-5
Third: Tyson Penson, Sandy Creek (48-8) def. Kohen Cusick, Calhoun (37-8) Fall 5:54
Fifth: Anthony Aguayo, Jefferson (39-14) def. Braylon Smith, Troup (25-12), Dec. 6-4
120 pounds
First: Jonderious Williams, Troup (36-11) def. Jacob Merry, Lumpkin County (36-10) Dec. 8-3
Third: Abraham Hurd, Northwest Whitfield (46-7) def. Keagen Cusick, Calhoun (43-12) Dec. 4-2
Fifth: Sebastian Rodriguez, West Laurens (49-10) def. Asher Kay, Heritage-Ringgold (35-17) Dec. 8-3
126 pounds
First: Jack Procter, North Hall (11-0) def. Hunter Smith, White County (30-4) TF-1.5 4:37, 20-1
Third: Gavin Austin, Jefferson (26-8) def. John Adams, Upson-Lee (56-9) Dec. 8-7)
Fifth: Kaden Taylor, Heritage-Ringgold (13-4) def. Cael Moore, Oconee County (40-7) TF-1.5 1:41, 15-0
132 pounds
First: Ty Murray, Jefferson (54-3) def. Aden Oglesby, Dawson County (28-7) Fall 1:36
Third: Manuel Velasquez, Gilmer (43-7) def. Casey Dean, Long County (26-8) Fall 5:23
Fifth: Clay Christopher, White County (47-4) def. Isaac Brown, Lumpkin County (34-12) Dec. 7-1
138 pounds
First: Roman Belardo, Jefferson (43-3) def. Preston Strickland, Troup (46-10), TF-1.5 4:49, 22-6
Third: Avery Davis, LaFayette (41-8) def. Israel Hernandez, North Hall (9-5) Dec. 15-12
Fifth: Parker Voss, Dawson County (29-6) def. Jordan Little, Upson-Lee (32-11) Dec. 7-3
144 pounds
First: Tanner Hunt, Jefferson (47-2) def. Cason Waddell, Upson-Lee (54-2) TF-1.5 5:23, 23-7
Third: Noah King, Troup (22-6) def. Isaac Hamilton, LaFayette (38-9), MD 17-6
Fifth: Josh Lane, White County (43-7) def. Adolfo Bautista-Bautista, Gilmer (45-11) Fall 3:59
150 pounds
First: Cruz Hezel, Jefferson (18-2) def. Braelyn Nelson, Gilmer (45-6) TF-1.5 4:21, 17-1
Third: Austin Beverly, Cherokee Bluff (17-5) def. Devonte Saunders, Ridgeland (34-12), Dec. 8-4
Fifth: Lane Redwine, Heritage-Ringgold (38-16) def. MFF-RJ MFF-Mullins, Pickens (21-7) Forfeit
157 pounds
First: Danny Krutules, Jefferson (49-4) def. Jayden Escalante, North Hall (9-1) Fall 2:45
Third: Dawson Richard, Gilmer (39-9) def. Hank Muhr, Troup (46-15), Fall 1:50
Fifth: Jayden Blake, Sandy Creek (45-12) def. Owen Simpson, Monroe Area (16-13) Dec. 9-3
165 pounds
First: Dallas Russell, Jefferson (43-1) def. Brody Burke, Chestatee (31-2) TF-1.5 3:34, 20-4
Third: Chestin Howard, Upson-Lee (42-7) def. Jahsiah Battle, Fayette County (17-10) Fall 3:43
Fifth: Kyler Head, Mary Persons (42-19) def. Holden McCullough, Northwest Whitfield (64-5) Forfeit
175 pounds
First: Badesire Lubala, Stephenson (9-1) def. Brexton Bell, Calvary Day (20-1) Fall 1:46
Third: Mason Boykin, LaGrange (39-4) def. Parker Carlton, North Hall (10-3) Fall 1:03
Fifth: William McNair, Luella (9-3) def. Jimmy Jones, Dougherty (31-7) Fall 0:3
190 pounds
First: Fischer West, Jefferson (23-5) def. Mike Nichols, Lumpkin County (31-2) Dec. 4-2)
Third: Lukas Pruitt, East Hall (9-4) def. Jayden Watkins, West Laurens (35-8) Dec. 12-5
Fifth: Ronan O`Keeffe, Dawson County (35-6) def. Bryson Howe, White County (29-12) Forfeit
215 pounds
First: Clifford Williford, Jefferson (28-3) def. Connor Armstrong, White County (43-3) MD 11-0
Third: Kade Hawthorne, North Hall (8-3) def. Jordan Lassiter, Westover (29-3) Dec. 16-11
Fifth: Hunter Baker, Heritage-Ringgold (11-4) def. Erasmo Rabanales, Calhoun (33-11) Fall 1:26
285 pounds
First: Zane Taliaferro, Troup (53-7) def. Toriano Gibson, Baldwin (40-2) Fall 5:21
Third: Fred Toney, Westover (25-2) def. Denny Ramirez, Gilmer (39-5) Dec. 7-6
Fifth: Noah Underwood, Whitewater (29-9) def. Dacian Davis, Monroe Area (17-6) Fall 3:19
Class A
Team standings
- Social Circle 218.5
- Toombs County 109.5
- Commerce 108.5
- Gordon Lee 97.5
- Trion 97.0
106 pounds
First: Bryson Rutledge, Chattooga (35-2) def. Elijah Merritt, Fitzgerald (8-1), Dec. 8-3)
Third: Cooper Saine, Gordon Lee (35-6) def. Sammy Edgeworth, Trion (49-8) MD 15-2)
Fifth: Luke Solomon, Berrien County (43-13) def. Walker Compton, Oglethorpe County (5-6), Forfeit
113 pounds
First: Gable Hargrove, Social Circle (57-2) def. Cruz Floyd, Elbert County (54-8) MD 13-2
Third: Dylan Maddox, Irwin County (41-11) def. Ty Smith, Bowdon (25-5) MD 9-0
Fifth: Josh Chandler, Trion (41-16) def. Ternez McCoy, Northeast Magnet (31-13) Fall 3:21
120 pounds
First: Noah Brown, Gordon Lee (46-1) def. Quinton Lovett, Dublin (34-3) Fall 1:21
Third: Ethan Shroyer, Bremen (10-2) def. Kaleb Jones, Social Circle (27-6) SV-1 12-9
Fifth: Matthew Gottschalk, Fellowship Christian (26-13) def. Khai Baker, GMC Prep (25-12) Dec. 8-5
126 pounds
First: Pierre Nelson, Mount Pisgah Christian (36-6) def. Laudon Ethridge, Social Circle (55-3) MD 20-6
Third: Silas Mills, Trion (44-11) def. Eric Jackson, McIntosh County Academy (32-10) Dec. 1-0
Fifth: Cainan Gladden, Treutlen (11-3) def. Emory Moss, Commerce (9-4) MD 14-5
132 pounds
First: Cohen Hargrove, Social Circle (52-3) def. Wyatt Bunch, Toombs County (50-3) Dec. 10-4
Third: Sawyer Seebeck, Wesleyan (38-4) def. Ashton Crawford, Bacon County (24-12) Fall 3:29
Fifth: Lane Broome, Trion (42-15) def. Tyson Allen, Commerce (10-4) Fall 3:57
138 pounds
First: James Sievers, Social Circle (52-1) def. Elijah Karr, Bremen (9-1) MD 17-4
Third: Thomas Morgan, Commerce (10-2) def. Keyvon Gresham, Oglethorpe County (10-4) Fall 0:44
Fifth: Houston Simmons, McNair (32-5) def. Cayson Wadley, East Laurens (37-12) Dec. 5-1
144 pounds
First: Walker Woodard, Social Circle (55-3) def. Pace Lilenfeld, Mount Vernon (45-4) Fall 5:21
Third: Samson Dobbs, Toombs County (40-4) def. Zane Chavis, Commerce (10-3) MD 10-2
Fifth: David Eaton, Wesleyan (36-14) def. Tucker Karr, Bremen (8-5) TF-1.5 3:33, 16-1
150 pounds
First: Ronny Marlow, Heard County (34-2) def. Chip Fahlbusch, Mount Vernon (27-7) Dec. 8-4
Third: Tyson Brantley, Toombs County (45-10) def. Winston Wu, Wesleyan (34-13) TF-1.5 3:36, 17-2
Fifth: Josh Nicolas, Fitzgerald (8-5) def. Mathew Lara, Gordon Central (27-8), Dec. 6-5
157 pounds
First: Dane Kracht, Social Circle (55-2) def. Hudson Fleming, Elbert County (53-11) Fall 4:27
Third: Clayton Loughridge, Trion (49-9) def. Alexander Muzafarov, Vidalia (29-10) Fall 3:20
Fifth: Logan Johnson, Bremen (8-3) def. Jacob Fields, Commerce (8-6) Fall 1:48
165 pounds
First: Harrison Murdock, Christian Heritage (15-0) def. Davian Knox, Banks County (31-2) TF-1.5 3:12, 19-4
Third: Wyatt Sowell, Screven County (47-5) def. Cayleb Sanford, Vidalia (35-11) Fall 3:43
Fifth: Payton Perez, Brantley County (9-5) def. Lane Moran, Heard County (32-16) Dec. 8-3
175 pounds
First: Lucas Coley, Toombs County (52-1) def. Tim Brown, Temple (42-8) Dec. 8-3
Third: Christian Lange, Mount Pisgah Christian (29-4) def. Cooper Middleton, Christian Heritage (33-10) Fall 5:24
Fifth: Caden McWilliams, Commerce (10-3) def. Case Hanley, Banks County (28-9) Fall 3:34
190 pounds
First: Steele Brown, Mount Pisgah Christian (53-5) def. Robert McCoy, Temple (46-4) TF-1.5 5:16, 18-2
Third: Layne Vaughn, Gordon Lee (20-2) def. Rivers West, Commerce (10-2) Dec. 4-1
Fifth: Daniel Passmore, Social Circle (39-8) def. Leeson Allen, Toombs County (42-10) Fall 3:01
215 pounds
First: Will Mealer, Heard County (37-2) def. Malcolm Burris, Fitzgerald (8-2), MD 12-3
Third: Lincoln Backman, Elbert County (35-5) def. Xzavion Colclough, Social Circle (34-10) Dec. 7-2
Fifth: Ty Hughes, Brantley County (11-3) def. Owen Griffin, Irwin County (39-10) TB-1 2-1
285 pounds
First: Domimarkeyo Walden, Dublin (31-1) def. Jordan Handsom, Emanuel County Institute (33-4) Dec. 6-2
Third: Alonzo Edmerson, Bremen (10-3) def. Josh Murtaugh, Gordon Lee (41-7) TF-1.5 6:00, 20-3
Fifth: Robert Erickson, Lamar County (46-6) def. Emmanuel Almaraz, Model (8-6), Fall 1:53