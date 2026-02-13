AJC Varsity

Wrestling: Jefferson dominates with Oklahoma signee claiming 4th title

Jefferson dominates Class 3A with 8 individual championships. Oklahoma signee Dallas Russell wins his 4th in 4 years.
Jefferson’s Cruz Hezel (center) goes against Dougherty’s Elijah Caudle (left) during the Class 3A 150 lb weight class during the round of 16 of the GHSA Traditional Wrestling Championship at The Arena at Southlake, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Morrow. Jefferson’s Hezel won 19-2. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By
14 minutes ago

Jefferson wrestlers won eight of 14 weight divisions to claim its 26th state championship in boys traditional wrestling Thursday night at The Arena at Southlake in Morrow.

South Effingham in Class 5A and Social Circle in A also won titles. Classes 6A, 4A and 2A, plus the girls state meet, will stage finals Saturday.

Jefferson, the 3A winner, got championship performances from Ty Murray (132 pounds), Roman Belardo (138), Tanner Hunt (144), Cruz Hezel (150), Danny Krutules (157), Dallas Russell (165), Fischer West (190) and Clifford Williford (215).

Russell’s state title was his fourth in four seasons. He was his football team’s leading rusher as a junior but didn’t play this past season so he train full-time on wrestling for the first time. He’s now ranked No. 6 nationally in his weight class by FloSports and signed with Oklahoma.

South Effingham won its class for the second time in three seasons. Kevin Steptoe won the 275-pound weight class, and Andreo Manlove (113) and Brayden Bringer (138) were runners-up. South Effingham had a top-six finisher in the seven lowest weight classes.

Social Circle won for the fourth year in a row and ninth overall. The Redskins’ individual champions were Gable Hargrove (113), Cohen Hargrove (132), James Sievers (138), Walker Woodard (144) and Dane Kracht (157).

Class 6A, 4A, 2A and the girls division will compete Friday and Saturday.

Below are the full results.

Class 5A

Team standings

  1. South Effingham 185.5
  2. Creekview 158.5
  3. Glynn Academy 100.5
  4. Woodstock 95.0
  5. Seckinger 83.0

106 pounds

First: Ryland Aston, Chattahoochee (9-1) def. Kymani Tinsley, Seckinger (39-8) Dec. 13-7

Third: Christopher Hardeman, South Effingham (50-2) def. Cael Powers, Jackson County (37-7), TF-1.5 1:47, 16-1

Fifth: Conner Bee, Glynn Academy (8-5) def. Ethan Braswell, Effingham County (39-22) MD 21-11

113 pounds

First: Joseph Austin, Lakeside-Atlanta (11-0) def. Andreo Manlove, South Effingham (53-8) Dec. 10-4

Third: Ethan Fernandez, Newnan (34-6) def. Asa Martin, Alcovy (9-3) Dec. 7-4

Fifth: Treaghen Connell, Sequoyah (29-13) def. Jack Cory, Creekview (39-23) Dec. 9-7

120 pounds

First: Mikey Castro, Jackson County (40-7) def. Gavin Newton, Seckinger (43-6), TF-1.5 5:13, 18-3

Third: Tahrik Bailey, South Effingham (26-2) def. Casey McElligott, Woodstock (52-3) Dec. 4-3

Fifth: Dylan Lynn, Dunwoody (11-3) def. Tate Sauls, Villa Rica (8-5) Dec. 7-4

126 pounds

First: Tyler Herring, Woodstock (57-3) def. Ashton Glasgow, Decatur (37-3), Dec. 4-2

Third: Mayson Young, South Effingham (52-6) def. Mason Kutylowski, Winder-Barrow (31-5) Dec. 11-6

Fifth: Eli Thoman, Lanier (41-13) def. Ahmed Daoud, Rome (45-7) Fall 5:31

132 pounds

First: Ty Warren, Creekview (33-9) def. Cash Prado, Pope (49-3) Dec. 9-6)

Third: Braden Harper, Woodstock (55-11) def. Trace Gibbons, Roswell (7-5) TF-1.5 3:09, 20-4

Fifth: Noah Knowlton, South Effingham (43-16) def. Michael Carter, Veterans (27-11) TF-1.5 4:46, 16-0

138 pounds

First: Logan Robinson, Woodstock (57-2) def. Brayden Bringer, South Effingham (42-4) TF-1.5 5:57, 20-5

Third: Walker Share, Sequoyah (23-6) def. Yuto Arnold, Houston County (38-6) Dec. 10-4

Fifth: Bishop Barfield, Villa Rica (42-12) def. Brian Rewis, Glynn Academy (8-6) MD 10-2

144 pounds

First: Aaron Campbell, Creekview (11-0) def. Leo Gallagher, Greenbrier (40-13) TF-1.5 4:51, 23-4

Third: Maddox Vasquez, South Effingham (47-16) def. Joel Fuel, Brunswick (42-9) Fall 1:51

Fifth: Malachi Gaskins, Thomas County Central (27-11) def. Evan Diaz, Lassiter (29-15) Fall 2:00

150 pounds

First: Semaj Dobbins, Brunswick (42-4) def. Lucian Brock, Decatur (38-4) TB-1 11-8

Third: Adam Ghanem, Veterans (54-8) def. Demaria Moorelee, Gainesville (9-4) Fall 5:23

Fifth: Logan Pritchett, Creekview (43-10) def. Jaxen Turley, Sequoyah (32-12) Fall 1:43

157 pounds

First: Weston Wilkie, Creekview (11-0) def. Cullen Applegate, Woodward Academy (43-6) Dec. 7-0

Third: Ziya Karadeniz, Riverwood (35-7) def. Jax Brickley, Lassiter (30-16) Fall 3:17

Fifth: David Gomez, Lanier (23-10) def. Justus Washington, Rome (42-6) Dec. 13-8

165 pounds

First: Miles Lesley, River Ridge (42-0) def. Daylan Maxwell, Jackson County (24-1) Dec. 4-3

Third: Brody Duffy, Roswell (10-2) def. David Remigailo, Dunwoody (7-5) MD 10-1

Fifth: Kainoa Lau, Glynn Academy (9-3) def. Aidan Colker, Riverwood (29-7) Fall 5:27

175 pounds

First: Caleb Cross, Glynn Academy (10-0) def. Amir Mamadsaidov, McIntosh (40-3), Fall 0:36

Third: Jayden Garrison, Habersham Central (44-18) def. Zachary Utnehmer, South Effingham (30-12) Dec. 9-5

Fifth: Finn Shawver, Pope (25-6) def. Josiah Cranston, Sequoyah (35-19) Fall 1:31)

190 pounds

First: Costen Wright, Creekview (57-6) def. Coen Weaver, Kennesaw Mountain (9-1) TF-1.5 2:55, 21-6

Third: Joseph Patrie, McIntosh (41-7) def. Travis McCrimmon, Brunswick (39-10) Dec. 7-0

Fifth: Tyler Patterson, Sequoyah (23-13) def. Noah Phillips, Loganville (33-7) Fall 1:04

215 pounds

First: Jackson Waters, Newnan (36-0) def. Eitan Villalba, Woodward Academy (37-9) MD 17-6

Third: Andrew Turenne, Seckinger (32-9) def. Enrique Perez, River Ridge (28-6) Dec. 8-7

Fifth: Cooper Reiss, Glynn Academy (8-3) def. Eli Hawkes, Lanier (34-13) Fall 3:33

285 pounds

First: Kevin Steptoe, South Effingham (50-12) def. Javonte Bowen, Habersham Central (9-2) Fall 3:29

Third: Jackson Locke, Creekview (45-2) def. Robert Flores, Glynn Academy (10-5) Dec. 5-0

Fifth: Jose Urdaneta Silva, Seckinger (39-8) def. Tripp Rowell, Brunswick (32-7) Forfeit

Class 3A

Team standings

  1. Jefferson 256.0
  2. Troup 164.0
  3. North Hall 132.5
  4. Gilmer 110.5
  5. White County 85.5

106 pounds

First: Javen Russo, Troup (52-3) def. Deyson Lopez, Gilmer (40-7) TF-1.5 1:57, 15-0

Third: Alex DeLeon, Bainbridge (8-2) def. Jarek Giles, West Laurens (52-12), Dec. 8-3

Fifth: Roman Stewart-Evans, Long County (27-9) def. Jude Goss, Lumpkin County (27-14) MD 15-6

113 pounds

First: Wyatt Womack, Heritage-Ringgold (54-4) def. Elkin -Alessandro Torres-Barnes, North Hall (9-1) Dec. 12-5

Third: Tyson Penson, Sandy Creek (48-8) def. Kohen Cusick, Calhoun (37-8) Fall 5:54

Fifth: Anthony Aguayo, Jefferson (39-14) def. Braylon Smith, Troup (25-12), Dec. 6-4

120 pounds

First: Jonderious Williams, Troup (36-11) def. Jacob Merry, Lumpkin County (36-10) Dec. 8-3

Third: Abraham Hurd, Northwest Whitfield (46-7) def. Keagen Cusick, Calhoun (43-12) Dec. 4-2

Fifth: Sebastian Rodriguez, West Laurens (49-10) def. Asher Kay, Heritage-Ringgold (35-17) Dec. 8-3

126 pounds

First: Jack Procter, North Hall (11-0) def. Hunter Smith, White County (30-4) TF-1.5 4:37, 20-1

Third: Gavin Austin, Jefferson (26-8) def. John Adams, Upson-Lee (56-9) Dec. 8-7)

Fifth: Kaden Taylor, Heritage-Ringgold (13-4) def. Cael Moore, Oconee County (40-7) TF-1.5 1:41, 15-0

132 pounds

First: Ty Murray, Jefferson (54-3) def. Aden Oglesby, Dawson County (28-7) Fall 1:36

Third: Manuel Velasquez, Gilmer (43-7) def. Casey Dean, Long County (26-8) Fall 5:23

Fifth: Clay Christopher, White County (47-4) def. Isaac Brown, Lumpkin County (34-12) Dec. 7-1

138 pounds

First: Roman Belardo, Jefferson (43-3) def. Preston Strickland, Troup (46-10), TF-1.5 4:49, 22-6

Third: Avery Davis, LaFayette (41-8) def. Israel Hernandez, North Hall (9-5) Dec. 15-12

Fifth: Parker Voss, Dawson County (29-6) def. Jordan Little, Upson-Lee (32-11) Dec. 7-3

144 pounds

First: Tanner Hunt, Jefferson (47-2) def. Cason Waddell, Upson-Lee (54-2) TF-1.5 5:23, 23-7

Third: Noah King, Troup (22-6) def. Isaac Hamilton, LaFayette (38-9), MD 17-6

Fifth: Josh Lane, White County (43-7) def. Adolfo Bautista-Bautista, Gilmer (45-11) Fall 3:59

150 pounds

First: Cruz Hezel, Jefferson (18-2) def. Braelyn Nelson, Gilmer (45-6) TF-1.5 4:21, 17-1

Third: Austin Beverly, Cherokee Bluff (17-5) def. Devonte Saunders, Ridgeland (34-12), Dec. 8-4

Fifth: Lane Redwine, Heritage-Ringgold (38-16) def. MFF-RJ MFF-Mullins, Pickens (21-7) Forfeit

157 pounds

First: Danny Krutules, Jefferson (49-4) def. Jayden Escalante, North Hall (9-1) Fall 2:45

Third: Dawson Richard, Gilmer (39-9) def. Hank Muhr, Troup (46-15), Fall 1:50

Fifth: Jayden Blake, Sandy Creek (45-12) def. Owen Simpson, Monroe Area (16-13) Dec. 9-3

165 pounds

First: Dallas Russell, Jefferson (43-1) def. Brody Burke, Chestatee (31-2) TF-1.5 3:34, 20-4

Third: Chestin Howard, Upson-Lee (42-7) def. Jahsiah Battle, Fayette County (17-10) Fall 3:43

Fifth: Kyler Head, Mary Persons (42-19) def. Holden McCullough, Northwest Whitfield (64-5) Forfeit

175 pounds

First: Badesire Lubala, Stephenson (9-1) def. Brexton Bell, Calvary Day (20-1) Fall 1:46

Third: Mason Boykin, LaGrange (39-4) def. Parker Carlton, North Hall (10-3) Fall 1:03

Fifth: William McNair, Luella (9-3) def. Jimmy Jones, Dougherty (31-7) Fall 0:3

190 pounds

First: Fischer West, Jefferson (23-5) def. Mike Nichols, Lumpkin County (31-2) Dec. 4-2)

Third: Lukas Pruitt, East Hall (9-4) def. Jayden Watkins, West Laurens (35-8) Dec. 12-5

Fifth: Ronan O`Keeffe, Dawson County (35-6) def. Bryson Howe, White County (29-12) Forfeit

215 pounds

First: Clifford Williford, Jefferson (28-3) def. Connor Armstrong, White County (43-3) MD 11-0

Third: Kade Hawthorne, North Hall (8-3) def. Jordan Lassiter, Westover (29-3) Dec. 16-11

Fifth: Hunter Baker, Heritage-Ringgold (11-4) def. Erasmo Rabanales, Calhoun (33-11) Fall 1:26

285 pounds

First: Zane Taliaferro, Troup (53-7) def. Toriano Gibson, Baldwin (40-2) Fall 5:21

Third: Fred Toney, Westover (25-2) def. Denny Ramirez, Gilmer (39-5) Dec. 7-6

Fifth: Noah Underwood, Whitewater (29-9) def. Dacian Davis, Monroe Area (17-6) Fall 3:19

Class A

Team standings

  1. Social Circle 218.5
  2. Toombs County 109.5
  3. Commerce 108.5
  4. Gordon Lee 97.5
  5. Trion 97.0

106 pounds

First: Bryson Rutledge, Chattooga (35-2) def. Elijah Merritt, Fitzgerald (8-1), Dec. 8-3)

Third: Cooper Saine, Gordon Lee (35-6) def. Sammy Edgeworth, Trion (49-8) MD 15-2)

Fifth: Luke Solomon, Berrien County (43-13) def. Walker Compton, Oglethorpe County (5-6), Forfeit

113 pounds

First: Gable Hargrove, Social Circle (57-2) def. Cruz Floyd, Elbert County (54-8) MD 13-2

Third: Dylan Maddox, Irwin County (41-11) def. Ty Smith, Bowdon (25-5) MD 9-0

Fifth: Josh Chandler, Trion (41-16) def. Ternez McCoy, Northeast Magnet (31-13) Fall 3:21

120 pounds

First: Noah Brown, Gordon Lee (46-1) def. Quinton Lovett, Dublin (34-3) Fall 1:21

Third: Ethan Shroyer, Bremen (10-2) def. Kaleb Jones, Social Circle (27-6) SV-1 12-9

Fifth: Matthew Gottschalk, Fellowship Christian (26-13) def. Khai Baker, GMC Prep (25-12) Dec. 8-5

126 pounds

First: Pierre Nelson, Mount Pisgah Christian (36-6) def. Laudon Ethridge, Social Circle (55-3) MD 20-6

Third: Silas Mills, Trion (44-11) def. Eric Jackson, McIntosh County Academy (32-10) Dec. 1-0

Fifth: Cainan Gladden, Treutlen (11-3) def. Emory Moss, Commerce (9-4) MD 14-5

132 pounds

First: Cohen Hargrove, Social Circle (52-3) def. Wyatt Bunch, Toombs County (50-3) Dec. 10-4

Third: Sawyer Seebeck, Wesleyan (38-4) def. Ashton Crawford, Bacon County (24-12) Fall 3:29

Fifth: Lane Broome, Trion (42-15) def. Tyson Allen, Commerce (10-4) Fall 3:57

138 pounds

First: James Sievers, Social Circle (52-1) def. Elijah Karr, Bremen (9-1) MD 17-4

Third: Thomas Morgan, Commerce (10-2) def. Keyvon Gresham, Oglethorpe County (10-4) Fall 0:44

Fifth: Houston Simmons, McNair (32-5) def. Cayson Wadley, East Laurens (37-12) Dec. 5-1

144 pounds

First: Walker Woodard, Social Circle (55-3) def. Pace Lilenfeld, Mount Vernon (45-4) Fall 5:21

Third: Samson Dobbs, Toombs County (40-4) def. Zane Chavis, Commerce (10-3) MD 10-2

Fifth: David Eaton, Wesleyan (36-14) def. Tucker Karr, Bremen (8-5) TF-1.5 3:33, 16-1

150 pounds

First: Ronny Marlow, Heard County (34-2) def. Chip Fahlbusch, Mount Vernon (27-7) Dec. 8-4

Third: Tyson Brantley, Toombs County (45-10) def. Winston Wu, Wesleyan (34-13) TF-1.5 3:36, 17-2

Fifth: Josh Nicolas, Fitzgerald (8-5) def. Mathew Lara, Gordon Central (27-8), Dec. 6-5

157 pounds

First: Dane Kracht, Social Circle (55-2) def. Hudson Fleming, Elbert County (53-11) Fall 4:27

Third: Clayton Loughridge, Trion (49-9) def. Alexander Muzafarov, Vidalia (29-10) Fall 3:20

Fifth: Logan Johnson, Bremen (8-3) def. Jacob Fields, Commerce (8-6) Fall 1:48

165 pounds

First: Harrison Murdock, Christian Heritage (15-0) def. Davian Knox, Banks County (31-2) TF-1.5 3:12, 19-4

Third: Wyatt Sowell, Screven County (47-5) def. Cayleb Sanford, Vidalia (35-11) Fall 3:43

Fifth: Payton Perez, Brantley County (9-5) def. Lane Moran, Heard County (32-16) Dec. 8-3

175 pounds

First: Lucas Coley, Toombs County (52-1) def. Tim Brown, Temple (42-8) Dec. 8-3

Third: Christian Lange, Mount Pisgah Christian (29-4) def. Cooper Middleton, Christian Heritage (33-10) Fall 5:24

Fifth: Caden McWilliams, Commerce (10-3) def. Case Hanley, Banks County (28-9) Fall 3:34

190 pounds

First: Steele Brown, Mount Pisgah Christian (53-5) def. Robert McCoy, Temple (46-4) TF-1.5 5:16, 18-2

Third: Layne Vaughn, Gordon Lee (20-2) def. Rivers West, Commerce (10-2) Dec. 4-1

Fifth: Daniel Passmore, Social Circle (39-8) def. Leeson Allen, Toombs County (42-10) Fall 3:01

215 pounds

First: Will Mealer, Heard County (37-2) def. Malcolm Burris, Fitzgerald (8-2), MD 12-3

Third: Lincoln Backman, Elbert County (35-5) def. Xzavion Colclough, Social Circle (34-10) Dec. 7-2

Fifth: Ty Hughes, Brantley County (11-3) def. Owen Griffin, Irwin County (39-10) TB-1 2-1

285 pounds

First: Domimarkeyo Walden, Dublin (31-1) def. Jordan Handsom, Emanuel County Institute (33-4) Dec. 6-2

Third: Alonzo Edmerson, Bremen (10-3) def. Josh Murtaugh, Gordon Lee (41-7) TF-1.5 6:00, 20-3

Fifth: Robert Erickson, Lamar County (46-6) def. Emmanuel Almaraz, Model (8-6), Fall 1:53

