Wrestling: Jefferson dominates with Oklahoma signee claiming 4th title

Jefferson’s Cruz Hezel (center) goes against Dougherty’s Elijah Caudle (left) during the Class 3A 150 lb weight class during the round of 16 of the GHSA Traditional Wrestling Championship at The Arena at Southlake, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Morrow. Jefferson’s Hezel won 19-2. (Jason Getz/AJC)

South Effingham in Class 5A and Social Circle in A also won titles. Classes 6A, 4A and 2A, plus the girls state meet, will stage finals Saturday.

Jefferson wrestlers won eight of 14 weight divisions to claim its 26th state championship in boys traditional wrestling Thursday night at The Arena at Southlake in Morrow.

Jefferson, the 3A winner, got championship performances from Ty Murray (132 pounds), Roman Belardo (138), Tanner Hunt (144), Cruz Hezel (150), Danny Krutules (157), Dallas Russell (165), Fischer West (190) and Clifford Williford (215).

Russell’s state title was his fourth in four seasons. He was his football team’s leading rusher as a junior but didn’t play this past season so he train full-time on wrestling for the first time. He’s now ranked No. 6 nationally in his weight class by FloSports and signed with Oklahoma.

South Effingham won its class for the second time in three seasons. Kevin Steptoe won the 275-pound weight class, and Andreo Manlove (113) and Brayden Bringer (138) were runners-up. South Effingham had a top-six finisher in the seven lowest weight classes.

Social Circle won for the fourth year in a row and ninth overall. The Redskins’ individual champions were Gable Hargrove (113), Cohen Hargrove (132), James Sievers (138), Walker Woodard (144) and Dane Kracht (157).