AJC Varsity Undefeated St. Pius boys search for elusive first state championship No. 1 Golden Lions (28-0) open Class 4A playoffs on Wednesday vs. Mundy’s Mill St. Pius guard Max Etienne (right) guards Tucker's Sterling Pritchett in the Region 5-4A championship game. (Mark Brock/Courtesy of DeKalb County Athletics)

By Stan Awtrey 1 hour ago link copied

Few teams can match the success enjoyed by the St. Pius boys, who have won 20-plus games for 14 consecutive seasons. This year the Golden Lions are 28-0, one of only two undefeated teams in the state, and will try to grasp the one thing that’s eluded them — a GHSA state basketball championship. St. Pius is the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A and starts its quest for that missing title on Wednesday night when it meets Mundy’s Mill in the opening round of the playoffs.

“We don’t talk about winning very much,” second-year head coach Will Cloyd said. “I view winning as the outcome of great work. We try to be process-oriented, which is very hard because this is a result-oriented world. I give the kids credit because they work so hard and they’ve showed up when they probably didn’t want to, when it was cold or when they didn’t get home until midnight and they had to be back at school at 7:30 in the morning.” RELATED GHSA basketball state tournament: Best first-round games, storylines to watch The Golden Lions beat No. 7 Tucker 79-54 — scoring 20 unanswered points to start the second quarter — in the Region 5-4A championship game. It was their third victory over the Tigers this season. St. Pius also has two region wins over No. 6 Southwest DeKalb and three victories over rival Marist. The Golden Lions have an elite player in guard Harrison Reynolds, a 6-foot-5 senior who has signed with Clemson. Reynolds is a four-star prospect — rated as high as the No. 7 shooting guard in Georgia — who averages 24 points, six rebounds and three assists and has the ability to take over a game when necessary. “He’s like a queen on a chessboard. He can play any position,” Cloyd said. “We have multiple leaders, but he’s one of the guys that when the chips are down and you really need a stop or a bucket, he’s a guy you can rely on. He’s not afraid of the moment in any way, shape or form.”

Cloyd, who coached Reynolds in the seventh grade, said Reynolds has always been able to rise to the occasion.

“We were playing at Tucker and we were down two going into the fourth and he goes on a 10-0 run by himself, including a couple of Sports Center-type dunks,” Cloyd said. “People will talk about that game for a long time. Even the opposing fans were talking about that game when they were leaving because no one had seen a player do that at this level.” St. Pius has another outstanding player in D’Marley Elliott, a 6-6 senior who has signed with Columbus State. Elliott averages 12 points and eight rebounds and holds the school’s career rebounding record. Cloyd called him “the backbone of our team.” Elliott is also a matchup nightmare — too quick for the bigger players and too big for the smaller guys. “He’s a guy we rely on to rebound the ball and settle us down in tough situations,” Cloyd said. “He rises to the occasion. I mean, he had a huge game in the region championship against Tucker.” Elliott produced 16 points and seven rebounds in the final. Other seniors who have been with the program for four years are Thomas Rogers, a high-motored player who averages 7.5 points and four rebounds, and Westin Keppen, who averages five assists. Rogers takes pride in guarding the opponent’s best offensive player and Keppen is a calming influence who knows how to get the ball in the right hands when it matters most. The team likes to play fast and emphasize the transition game, but they’re skillful enough to adapt and play a half-court style if needed, something they had to do against Southwest DeKalb and Marist.