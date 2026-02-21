The Boys of Summer start their spring Atlanta Braves coaching staff watch batting practice during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. ( )

Photos by Hyosub Shin A reunion and a familiar ritual — Atlanta Braves players shake off the winter and reunite in North Port, Florida, for spring training. With a new manager, a mostly new coaching staff and some familiar faces, the Braves take to the field to prepare for the new season.

The Braves’ Didier Fuentes throws a pitch under the watchful eye of coaching staff members during spring training workouts. Nacho Alvarez Jr. primarily has been a third baseman, but at spring training, he suited up in a chest protector, knee pads and a mask to do catching drills. He told Braves reporter Chad Bishop that he is putting “an extra tool in the toolbox.”

Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (left) and infielder Mauricio Dubón practice their swings during the first full-squad spring training workout. The balmy temperatures and palm trees greeted Braves players when they arrived in Florida for the first day of pitchers and catchers workouts at CoolToday Park. Old friends in new roles: New Braves manager Walt Weiss (left) shares a laugh with former Braves manager Brian Snitker, who retired and now works in an advisory role. Weiss has spent the past eight seasons with the Braves. He’s spent 11 seasons with the organization overall as a player and coach. Snitker, who spent 49 seasons with Braves organization, will be inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame this year.

Braves pitchers Chris Sale (top left), Didier Fuentes (top right), Carlos Carrasco (bottom left) and Dylan Dodd throw pitches during spring training workouts. Braves manager Walt Weiss (center) watches live batting practice with coaching staff during spring training.

In the left photo are teammates Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr., who have played together for several seasons with the Braves. In the right photo is infielder Mauricio Dubón (left), who is connecting with new first base coach Antoan Richardson, who was hired from the rival New York Mets. Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (background) keeps an eye on teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. (foreground) during batting practice. Braves first baseman Matt Olson (left) and center fielder Michael Harris II warm up during spring training workouts.

Braves players work out to get ready for the season. Ozzie Albies (left) and Ronald Acuña Jr. sign autographs for fans during spring training.

Left photo: Braves outfielder Mike Yastrzemski signs autographs for fans during the first full-squad spring training workouts. Right photo: Young Braves fans chase a fly ball during batting practice. Braves fans get an early look at the team as players take batting practice. Braves bullpen catcher Jimmy Leo watches pitching practice through the wired fence during the first day of pitchers and catchers workouts.