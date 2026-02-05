Georgia Bulldogs Police say UGA football player arrest may have stemmed from TikTok trend Georgia defensive lineman London Seymour is the son of former Georgia Bulldog and longtime NFL starter Richard Seymour. Georgia defensive lineman London Seymour was charged with 11 felony counts of second-degree property damage. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

ATHENS — New details have emerged following the arrest of Georgia defensive lineman London Seymour, who was charged with 11 felony counts of second-degree property damage. According to a report from the University of Georgia police department, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open records request, two separate incidents involving Seymour and others occurred Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 at Rooker Hall and Busbee Hall on Georgia’s campus.

Georgia played in the SEC championship game Dec. 6, defeating Alabama 28-7. On Dec. 5, a UGA student e-mailed that their door had been damaged. According to the incident report, the damage to the door "was a big crack just below the door handle." A UGA employee stated to the officer involved that the cost to repair the door was $1,100. The subsequent investigation developed probable cause to pursue criminal charges against Seymour and three UGA visitors, according to the arrest report. A warrant for the incident was obtained Jan. 8, with Seymour and the others being charged with one felony count of criminal damage to property in the second degree. On Dec. 9, a different officer was called to Busbee Hall regarding a damaged dorm room door. The victim in the case suspected "at approximately 1615 hours on Dec. 6, an unknown individual attempted to kick in the door to his dorm room."

Per the report, a video review of the surrounding area “revealed that the damage was possibly caused during the commission of a prank.”

The Door Kick Challenge was a viral TikTok trend where people kick or bang on random residential doors and then proceed to run away. On Jan. 28, an arrest warrant was obtained for Seymour and the three UGA visitors with each facing 10 felony charges of criminal damage to property in the second degree. Seymour was booked into Athens-Clarke County jail on Jan. 29. A University of Georgia spokesperson declined to comment on the arrest. Seymour is a defensive tackle for the Bulldogs who appeared in one game this past season. He arrived as a part of the 2025 signing class. Seymour is the son of former Georgia Bulldog Richard Seymour, who went on to be a first-round pick after his time at Georgia. He spent his Hall of Fame NFL career with the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders.