AJC Varsity

First-round matchups for GHSA high school girls soccer playoffs

Championship games will be played May 12-15.
The 2026 GHSA girls soccer championship games will be played May 12-15 at Upson-Lee, St. Pius and Duluth high schools. (File)
The 2026 GHSA girls soccer championship games will be played May 12-15 at Upson-Lee, St. Pius and Duluth high schools. (File)
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54 minutes ago

Oconee County will be seeking its fourth consecutive state championship and Lovett will go for its third straight title when the Georgia High School Association girls soccer playoffs begin this week.

The first of five rounds begins Tuesday with games in classes 5A, 3A, A Division I and A Division II. Teams in classes 6A, 4A, 2A and 3A-A Private are scheduled for Thursday. The winners advance to the second round, to be played April 28 and 30.

Championship games will be played May 12-15 at Upson-Lee, St. Pius and Duluth high schools.

Oconee County defeated region rival Jefferson 1-0 in the 2025 to win its third Class 3A title in a row. Lovett defeated Greater Atlanta Christian 1-0 in the Class 3A-A Private final for its second consecutive title and fourth in five years.

Here are the first-round girls matchups in each of the eight classifications.

The bracket quadrants are signified by last team being in bold.

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A Division I

Class A Division II

Class 3A-A Private

About the Author

Chip Saye rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025, at the launch of AJC Varsity. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the AJC, Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

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