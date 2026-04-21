First-round matchups for GHSA high school girls soccer playoffs

Oconee County will be seeking its fourth consecutive state championship and Lovett will go for its third straight title when the Georgia High School Association girls soccer playoffs begin this week.
The first of five rounds begins Tuesday with games in classes 5A, 3A, A Division I and A Division II. Teams in classes 6A, 4A, 2A and 3A-A Private are scheduled for Thursday. The winners advance to the second round, to be played April 28 and 30.
Championship games will be played May 12-15 at Upson-Lee, St. Pius and Duluth high schools.
Oconee County defeated region rival Jefferson 1-0 in the 2025 to win its third Class 3A title in a row. Lovett defeated Greater Atlanta Christian 1-0 in the Class 3A-A Private final for its second consecutive title and fourth in five years.
Here are the first-round girls matchups in each of the eight classifications.
The bracket quadrants are signified by last team being in bold.