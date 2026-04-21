First-round matchups for GHSA high school girls soccer playoffs

The 2026 GHSA girls soccer championship games will be played May 12-15 at Upson-Lee, St. Pius and Duluth high schools. (File)

Oconee County will be seeking its fourth consecutive state championship and Lovett will go for its third straight title when the Georgia High School Association girls soccer playoffs begin this week.

The first of five rounds begins Tuesday with games in classes 5A, 3A, A Division I and A Division II. Teams in classes 6A, 4A, 2A and 3A-A Private are scheduled for Thursday. The winners advance to the second round, to be played April 28 and 30.