Hawks fall to Pacers in Indy, can’t complete season sweep
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) moves against Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
The Hawks wrapped up their season series against the Pacers on Saturday with a 129-124 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Despite starting things off on the right foot, the Hawks (24-27) lost control in the second quarter. Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, who had a strong defensive start on Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, picked up back-to-back fouls without a second of game time with 9:27 to play. He picked up a third with 8:27 to play in the half.
It opened up the game for Siakam and the Pacers to blow the game open, as they dropped 45 points in the second quarter.
The Hawks had plenty of opportunities to get the game back under control. They tied the game with 3:59 to play in the third quarter. They even pulled the game back within one after allowing multiple different Pacers runs.
Quick stats: Jalen Johnson scored 21 points by the end of the first half and finished the night with his eighth triple-double of the season. Johnson had 33 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 21 points and five assists despite a rough shooting night from the field.
Key moment
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Hawks had a chance to take the lead after trailing the Pacers for most of the second half. Johnson had a runner that didn’t fall. But the Hawks got back defensively and forced Andrew Nembhard to miss a 3 at the shot-clock buzzer.
The Hawks didn’t shut down the possession by grabbing the defensive rebound. It gave the Pacers a second chance, where they found Aaron Nesmith for a 3 from the corner, putting the game back to a four-point deficit with 4:07 remaining.
Highlight play
One thing the Hawks can always count on from big Mouhamed Gueye is hustle. After a running layup from Gueye rolled off the rim, the 23-year-old hustled back from out of bounds to the defensive end.
Pacers guard Johnny Furphy put up a layup attempt, but Gueye blocked the shot on the glass. Zaccharie Risacher grabbed the rebound before getting it back for a long transition two-pointer that cut the Hawks’ deficit to 88-85 with 6:40 to play in the third quarter.
What they said
“We weren’t committed to taking good shots. We weren’t committed to passing the ball. We had people open. It shows in our assist totals, and it shows in the fact that we got 28 threes. So when we play well, we’re getting in the lane and we’re kicking the ball out. When we play well, we’re running and we’re spacing offensively, and then on the defensive end, you know, we lose focus.” -- Hawks coach Quin Snyder on what went wrong Saturday on the FanDuel Sports broadcast.
“He did the things that we talked about before the game. I like that. He was aggressive, shooting the ball when he was open. His timing and his reads will get better, where he can drive. And he can drive in and keep his eyes out, keep his feet and find other people.” -- Snyder on the broadcast about Risacher’s return to the rotation.
“We’ve been melding groups together the whole season. We’ve had different guys that are key players in and out of the lineup. Tonight, we didn’t have Onyeka Okongwu. We haven’t had KP (Kristaps Porzingis). We haven’t had Trae (Young), you know, we haven’t had Jalen, Zacch. Every time you’re in those situations, there’s a subtle change. But I think that’s where the commitment to the group and how we want to play. That’s what acclimates everybody.” -- Snyder on the acclimation of so many players in and out of the rotation.
Up next
The Hawks head to South Beach where they face the Heat at the Kaseya Center on Tuesday.