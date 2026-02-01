Atlanta Hawks Hawks fall to Pacers in Indy, can’t complete season sweep Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) moves against Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The Hawks wrapped up their season series against the Pacers on Saturday with a 129-124 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Despite starting things off on the right foot, the Hawks (24-27) lost control in the second quarter. Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, who had a strong defensive start on Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, picked up back-to-back fouls without a second of game time with 9:27 to play. He picked up a third with 8:27 to play in the half.

It opened up the game for Siakam and the Pacers to blow the game open, as they dropped 45 points in the second quarter. The Hawks had plenty of opportunities to get the game back under control. They tied the game with 3:59 to play in the third quarter. They even pulled the game back within one after allowing multiple different Pacers runs. Quick stats: Jalen Johnson scored 21 points by the end of the first half and finished the night with his eighth triple-double of the season. Johnson had 33 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 21 points and five assists despite a rough shooting night from the field.

Key moment Midway through the fourth quarter, the Hawks had a chance to take the lead after trailing the Pacers for most of the second half. Johnson had a runner that didn’t fall. But the Hawks got back defensively and forced Andrew Nembhard to miss a 3 at the shot-clock buzzer.

The Hawks didn’t shut down the possession by grabbing the defensive rebound. It gave the Pacers a second chance, where they found Aaron Nesmith for a 3 from the corner, putting the game back to a four-point deficit with 4:07 remaining. Highlight play One thing the Hawks can always count on from big Mouhamed Gueye is hustle. After a running layup from Gueye rolled off the rim, the 23-year-old hustled back from out of bounds to the defensive end. Pacers guard Johnny Furphy put up a layup attempt, but Gueye blocked the shot on the glass. Zaccharie Risacher grabbed the rebound before getting it back for a long transition two-pointer that cut the Hawks’ deficit to 88-85 with 6:40 to play in the third quarter. What they said “We weren’t committed to taking good shots. We weren’t committed to passing the ball. We had people open. It shows in our assist totals, and it shows in the fact that we got 28 threes. So when we play well, we’re getting in the lane and we’re kicking the ball out. When we play well, we’re running and we’re spacing offensively, and then on the defensive end, you know, we lose focus.” -- Hawks coach Quin Snyder on what went wrong Saturday on the FanDuel Sports broadcast.