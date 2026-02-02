Georgia Bulldogs ESPN mock draft reinforces Kirby Smart’s message to compete when possible 3 Georgia players who passed on all-star games lose ground on first-round NFL draft projections. Georgia's Zachariah Branch (center) — pictured fighting off a tackle from Ole Miss' Kapena Gushiken (right) on a punt return in the Sugar Bowl last month — is projected to be the fourth Bulldog selected in the NFL draft in April, according to ESPN. (Jason Getz/AJC)

NFL draft projections are a moving target, with all-star games, the combine and free agency each playing a role before the NFL draft April 23-25. Kirby Smart’s advice to his players is in line with the daily messaging in his program: Control the “controllables.”

RELATED Georgia leadership pushes for order in tampering ‘chaos’, calendar concerns It’s why Smart encourages his Georgia players to compete in the all-star events, knowing better than anyone how their level of preparation and training will translate in front of NFL general managers and head coaches. “They want to see you validate what’s on tape,” Senior Bowl executive director Drew Fabianich, a former NFL scout and college general manager, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They want to see who is accountable, who shows up and who loves the game.” Smart was at Senior Bowl practices alongside 28 NFL GMs and 12 NFL head coaches.

ESPN’s recent NFL mock draft suggests some of the players who declined invitations to compete at the Senior Bowl might have been better off heeding Smart’s advice rather than that of their agents.

ESPN’s Matt Miller projects junior Monroe Freeling as the only UGA player who will be selected in the first round. Zachariah Branch, CJ Allen and Christen Miller, all previous first-round projections, slipped to the second round in Miller’s draft projections. Smart, appearing on NFL Network while at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, to support cornerback Daylen Everette, punter Brett Thorson and long snapper Beau Gardner, shared what he tells his players who take part in the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl events. “First thing I tell them is to be who you are, don’t overreact, don’t think you will be outmanned or overmatched,” Smart said. “You go against guys these good every day in practice, so try to enjoy it. “In these situations, I want to see them compete. In these days, so many kids worry about failure. They think if I go out and look bad, they’re going to think I’m not good enough.” RELATED Former teammate shares why Georgia safety KJ Bolden is ‘going to be great’ Smart knows that simply hasn’t been the case with Georgia players, and most — such as Ladd McConkey, Dan Jackson and Ty Ingram-Dawkins two seasons ago — improve their draft stock a great deal by participating.

Indeed, it’s easy to imagine how a player like Branch, whose size will be a question for NFL teams, could have showcased his skills in drill work like McConkey did. “Go out there, take the (NFL) coaching, take the reps, write notes down,” Smart said. “You get an opportunity to go out there against guys from other teams, take advantage of it.” Some NFL agents, many of whom are dealing with a bulk of players, prefer to protect their investment in the players by sending them straight into training and skipping the competitive all-star game practices. Smart pointed out the practices not only give the players an opportunity to showcase their skills, but also gives them a head start on adjusting to the differences at the NFL level. “You get better,” Smart said. “You’re probably going to have 15 to 20 practices in an NFL camp, where it’s going to determine if you make the team or whether you’re playing. You better take advantage of these opportunities you’ve got now.”

Here’s a look at where Georgia players fell in Miller’s two-round mock NFL draft after he attended Senior Bowl practices and spoke with NFL personnel: First round, 29th, L.A. Rams, Monroe Freeling Miller: “Freeling’s upside could be intriguing for teams looking for a starting right tackle in his class. With only 13 college starts, there isn’t a huge resume to evaluate, but Freeling has ideal length and movement skills at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds to get scouts excited about his ceiling. When watching Freeling get to the second level in the run game, it’s easy to join that excitement. The Rams currently have former Bulldog Warren McClendon Jr., a fifth-round pick in 2023, at right tackle. If they’re not quite sold on him, they could bet on Freeling’s athletic upside and potential, buying them time to see if McClendon is the future before his contract runs out after next season.” Second round, 46th, Tampa Bay, CJ Allen Miller: “… he’s an impactful downhill linebacker who can clean up in the run game and be a force player on first and second downs.”