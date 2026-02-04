AJC Varsity, GHSF Daily honor 9 football coaches for program elevation
The awards were presented as part of the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association luncheon.
GHSF Daily/AJC Varsity honored nine winners of the Improvement Tracker Award in Macon on Tuesday. From left are Keith Maloof with sponsor Formetco, Randy Crutchfield of Haralson County, Shelton Felton of Valdosta, Chuck Holland of Franklin County, Cap Burnett of North Clayton, Ron Duncan of Screven County, Korey Mobbs of Jackson County, Kevin Barnes of Lithonia, Tommy Lewis of Landmark Christian and Matt Leech with sponsor Formetco. (AJC)
AJC Varsity and Georgia High School Football Daily honored nine football coaches in Macon on Tuesday as winners of the 2025 season Improvement Tracker Awards.
The Improvement Tracker, sponsored by Formetco, was a weekly GHSF Daily feature during the season. It ranked the top five teams and their head coaches in each classification based on their improvement in the computer Maxwell Ratings, but with some exclusions.
Only teams with winning records were listed. In the end, each team and coach also had to make the playoffs, finish top four in their region and improve playoff seeding or state playoff finish from the previous year to qualify.
The awards were presented as part of the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association luncheon. The GACA also recognized coaches from region and state champions.
Here the Improvement Tracker winners and their accomplishments.
6A — Shelton Felton, Valdosta
First region title since 2016
First semifinal in the highest class since 2003
Improved record to 12-2 from 9-3 (4-6 in 2021)
Victory over archrival Lowndes
5A — Korey Mobbs, Jackson County
First playoff victory (opened 1980)
First 10-win season
First region title
First victory over a top-10 opponent (Milton)
4A — Kevin Barnes, Lithonia
First playoff victory since 1994
First 10-win season since 1982
First quarterfinal appearance since 1994
First victory over DeKalb County rival Tucker since 1992 (0-12)
3A — Cap Burnett, North Clayton
First winning season since 2016
First playoff appearance since 2017
First victory over a top 10 team since 2009 (Stephenson)
Atlanta Falcons coach of the year
2A — Chuck Holland, Franklin County
First winning season since 2020
First playoff victory since 2020
Averaged school-record 31 points per game in 2025
1-9 to 3-7 to 7-4 improvement since inheriting 0-10 team
A D-I — Randy Crutchfield, Haralson County
Improved record to 7-4 from 1-9
Improved points scored to 347 from 107
First winning season since 2021
First playoff appearance since 2021
A D-II — Ron Duncan, Screven County
Improved record to 12-1 from 4-6
Improved scoring to 413 points from 151
First 12-win season since 2002
First region title, quarterfinal finish since 2017
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
