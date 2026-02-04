AJC Varsity

AJC Varsity, GHSF Daily honor 9 football coaches for program elevation

The awards were presented as part of the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association luncheon.
GHSF Daily/AJC Varsity honored nine winners of the Improvement Tracker Award in Macon on Tuesday. From left are Keith Maloof with sponsor Formetco, Randy Crutchfield of Haralson County, Shelton Felton of Valdosta, Chuck Holland of Franklin County, Cap Burnett of North Clayton, Ron Duncan of Screven County, Korey Mobbs of Jackson County, Kevin Barnes of Lithonia, Tommy Lewis of Landmark Christian and Matt Leech with sponsor Formetco. (AJC)
AJC Varsity and Georgia High School Football Daily honored nine football coaches in Macon on Tuesday as winners of the 2025 season Improvement Tracker Awards.

The Improvement Tracker, sponsored by Formetco, was a weekly GHSF Daily feature during the season. It ranked the top five teams and their head coaches in each classification based on their improvement in the computer Maxwell Ratings, but with some exclusions.

Only teams with winning records were listed. In the end, each team and coach also had to make the playoffs, finish top four in their region and improve playoff seeding or state playoff finish from the previous year to qualify.

The awards were presented as part of the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association luncheon. The GACA also recognized coaches from region and state champions.

Here the Improvement Tracker winners and their accomplishments.

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

