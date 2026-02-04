AJC Varsity, GHSF Daily honor 9 football coaches for program elevation

GHSF Daily/AJC Varsity honored nine winners of the Improvement Tracker Award in Macon on Tuesday. From left are Keith Maloof with sponsor Formetco, Randy Crutchfield of Haralson County, Shelton Felton of Valdosta, Chuck Holland of Franklin County, Cap Burnett of North Clayton, Ron Duncan of Screven County, Korey Mobbs of Jackson County, Kevin Barnes of Lithonia, Tommy Lewis of Landmark Christian and Matt Leech with sponsor Formetco. (AJC)

The awards were presented as part of the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association luncheon.

AJC Varsity and Georgia High School Football Daily honored nine football coaches in Macon on Tuesday as winners of the 2025 season Improvement Tracker Awards.

The Improvement Tracker, sponsored by Formetco, was a weekly GHSF Daily feature during the season. It ranked the top five teams and their head coaches in each classification based on their improvement in the computer Maxwell Ratings, but with some exclusions.