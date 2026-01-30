Atlanta Hawks Shorthanded Hawks’ tank runs empty as they fall to Rockets Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert (24) gets block by Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Fresh off their upset over the Celtics, the Hawks returned home to host the Rockets. Down three of their usual starters and with heavy legs, the Hawks fell to the Rockets 104-86 on Thursday. Quick stats: CJ McCollum led the Hawks in scoring with 23 points off the bench. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 20 points, while Corey Kispert had 17.

Rockets forward Kevin Durant had 31 points. Turning point The Hawks started the night well enough, despite missing Jalen Johnson (left calf tightness) and Onyeka Okongwu (dental fracture). They ended the first half down one, 43-42, but the game quickly devolved in the second half. The Rockets looked fresher, despite also playing a game the night before, beating the Hawks to long rebounds and generating plenty of second-chance opportunities. Highlight play On a night where the Hawks just didn’t seem to have any juice, new Hawks center Christian Koloko gave the Hawks a breakaway dunk in the fourth quarter.

Koloko and Rockets center Alperen Sengun had battled each other all night. Some of those frustrations bubbled over into some ticky-tack fouls for Koloko.