First-round matchups for the GHSA boys soccer playoffs

Four first-time champions and three repeat winners will put their state titles on the line when the Georgia High School Association boys soccer playoffs begin this week.
The first of five rounds begins Wednesday with games in Classes 5A, 3A, A Division I and A Division II. Teams in Classes 6A, 4A, 2A and 3A-A Private are scheduled for Friday. The winners will advance to the second round, to be played April 29 and May 1.
Championship games will be played May 12-15 at Upson-Lee, St. Pius and Duluth high schools.
Campbell (6A), Drew Charter (2A), Armuchee (A Division I) and Lake Oconee Academy (A Division II) won their first boys soccer championships last season. River Ridge (5A), Westminster (4A) and Atlanta International (Class 3A-A Private) won their second straight titles.
Here are the first-round matchups in each of the eight classifications.
Teams in bold signify the end of the bracket quadrant.