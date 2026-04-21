AJC Varsity

First-round matchups for the GHSA boys soccer playoffs

The first of five rounds begins Wednesday. Seven teams look to repeat their titles.
Georgia High School Association boys soccer playoffs begin this week. (AJC file)
Georgia High School Association boys soccer playoffs begin this week. (AJC file)
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Four first-time champions and three repeat winners will put their state titles on the line when the Georgia High School Association boys soccer playoffs begin this week.

The first of five rounds begins Wednesday with games in Classes 5A, 3A, A Division I and A Division II. Teams in Classes 6A, 4A, 2A and 3A-A Private are scheduled for Friday. The winners will advance to the second round, to be played April 29 and May 1.

Championship games will be played May 12-15 at Upson-Lee, St. Pius and Duluth high schools.

Campbell (6A), Drew Charter (2A), Armuchee (A Division I) and Lake Oconee Academy (A Division II) won their first boys soccer championships last season. River Ridge (5A), Westminster (4A) and Atlanta International (Class 3A-A Private) won their second straight titles.

Here are the first-round matchups in each of the eight classifications.

Teams in bold signify the end of the bracket quadrant.

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A Division I

Class A Division II

Class 3A-A Private

About the Author

Chip Saye rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025, at the launch of AJC Varsity. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the AJC, Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

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