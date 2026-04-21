First-round matchups for the GHSA boys soccer playoffs

The first of five rounds begins Wednesday. Seven teams look to repeat their titles.

The first of five rounds begins Wednesday. Seven teams look to repeat their titles.

Four first-time champions and three repeat winners will put their state titles on the line when the Georgia High School Association boys soccer playoffs begin this week.

The first of five rounds begins Wednesday with games in Classes 5A, 3A, A Division I and A Division II. Teams in Classes 6A, 4A, 2A and 3A-A Private are scheduled for Friday. The winners will advance to the second round, to be played April 29 and May 1.