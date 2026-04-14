AJC Varsity

Lithonia High has suddenly become a recruiting hotbed with big-time offers

The Bulldogs have five prospects with football scholarship offers from UGA.
Head coach Kevin Barnes led the Lithonia High School football team to a 10-3 record in 2025. That's the best season for the program since 1982. (Jeff Sentell/AJC)
Head coach Kevin Barnes led the Lithonia High School football team to a 10-3 record in 2025. That's the best season for the program since 1982. (Jeff Sentell/AJC)
By
37 minutes ago

There’s a school in metro Atlanta that is flush with big-time college prospects this year. The talent is so thick that at least eight players have offers from Power Four schools, including five from the University of Georgia.

One might presume that’s the setup for another chronicle on the spoils at Buford or Grayson high schools. Not this time.

What about Carrollton? Or perhaps McEachern? No.

Try Lithonia High School. The Bulldogs went 10-3 last fall to reach the GHSA quarterfinals for the first time since 1994. It was the program’s first 10-win season since 1982.

When coach Kevin Barnes took the job prior to the 2024 season, the Bulldogs had lost 19 of their last 20 games. He has made Lithonia a turnaround town.

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The spoils of last season included college recruiters taking notice.

“It is actually exciting seeing all of this,” Barnes said. “A lot of these young people in this part of town are from the state of Georgia. Their dream school is Georgia. Having this many kids with this many Division I offers is exciting. It just doesn’t stop with Georgia.”

Lithonia had one senior from the 2025 team sign with Mississippi State. Another took a full ride with Georgia State. Those were just the big schools. The program announced 20 of its 24 seniors had signed some level of a football scholarship.

There are more on the way.

“I have about 10 guys on my roster that are going to be seniors next year that have Division I offers,” Barnes said. “We’re doing something right, I feel like.”

Here’s the roll call of Lithonia’s top prospects:

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Barnes has emphasized weight training and development since he arrived. He said his players will be ready for the next level when they graduate and will be used to taking hard coaching.

There’s more talent in the 2029 class to watch for. Linebacker Peyton Key has good size at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. He had 55 tackles and an interception in 13 games as a freshman. Key just visited Georgia.

Sophomore cornerback Timothy Behling (6-0, 188) made 50 tackles and four interceptions last year. Sophomore safety Leland Walker (5-11, 175) had three picks and five passes defensed. Behling and Walker started every game as true freshmen last fall. Both already have an offer from Boston College.

Barnes said 106 college coaches visited spring practice at Lithonia last year. That number is expected to spike this spring.

“We’ve just got some guys, man,” Barnes said. “We’ve got it cooking around here. It’s a blessing.”

About the Author

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

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