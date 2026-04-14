AJC Varsity Lithonia High has suddenly become a recruiting hotbed with big-time offers The Bulldogs have five prospects with football scholarship offers from UGA. Head coach Kevin Barnes led the Lithonia High School football team to a 10-3 record in 2025. That's the best season for the program since 1982. (Jeff Sentell/AJC)

By Jeff Sentell 37 minutes ago Share

There’s a school in metro Atlanta that is flush with big-time college prospects this year. The talent is so thick that at least eight players have offers from Power Four schools, including five from the University of Georgia. One might presume that’s the setup for another chronicle on the spoils at Buford or Grayson high schools. Not this time.

What about Carrollton? Or perhaps McEachern? No. Try Lithonia High School. The Bulldogs went 10-3 last fall to reach the GHSA quarterfinals for the first time since 1994. It was the program’s first 10-win season since 1982. When coach Kevin Barnes took the job prior to the 2024 season, the Bulldogs had lost 19 of their last 20 games. He has made Lithonia a turnaround town. RELATED ‘A little direction’ turned a 1-9 Georgia HS football team into a history-maker The spoils of last season included college recruiters taking notice.

“It is actually exciting seeing all of this,” Barnes said. “A lot of these young people in this part of town are from the state of Georgia. Their dream school is Georgia. Having this many kids with this many Division I offers is exciting. It just doesn’t stop with Georgia.”

Lithonia had one senior from the 2025 team sign with Mississippi State. Another took a full ride with Georgia State. Those were just the big schools. The program announced 20 of its 24 seniors had signed some level of a football scholarship. There are more on the way. “I have about 10 guys on my roster that are going to be seniors next year that have Division I offers,” Barnes said. “We’re doing something right, I feel like.” Here’s the roll call of Lithonia’s top prospects: 2027 4-star offensive tackle Kennedee “KJ” Jackson - He’s the nation’s No. 11 offensive tackle and the No. 120 overall prospect. His recruiting has exploded since he moved to Lithonia. Jackson didn’t get his first offer until January but now has 20-plus schools in the mix. He has set up official visits to Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU and North Carolina.

- He’s the nation’s No. 11 offensive tackle and the No. 120 overall prospect. His recruiting has exploded since he moved to Lithonia. Jackson didn’t get his first offer until January but now has 20-plus schools in the mix. He has set up official visits to Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU and North Carolina. 2027 athlete AJ Tillman - This ascending prospect doesn’t have any stars. That should soon change as he clocked a 10.55 in the 100 meters last week. Miami and Georgia have offered. He will wind up at running back or defensive back on Saturdays. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder has good size for a DB. “We’ve got film of him playing defensive back, he’ll come down and hammer you,” Barnes said.

- This ascending prospect doesn’t have any stars. That should soon change as he clocked a 10.55 in the 100 meters last week. Miami and Georgia have offered. He will wind up at running back or defensive back on Saturdays. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder has good size for a DB. “We’ve got film of him playing defensive back, he’ll come down and hammer you,” Barnes said. 2028 3-star defensive lineman Jamonei Edwards - Rivals has “Money” as the nation’s No. 38 defensive lineman and the No. 399 overall prospect in his class. Southern Cal has offered. He has been talking to Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia Tech, among others. The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder is twitchy. He gets off the ball with impressive quickness for a player his size.

- Rivals has “Money” as the nation’s No. 38 defensive lineman and the No. 399 overall prospect in his class. Southern Cal has offered. He has been talking to Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia Tech, among others. The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder is twitchy. He gets off the ball with impressive quickness for a player his size. 2028 3-star wide receiver Anthony Flournoy - The 6-foot-1, 170-pound speedster has clocked laser 4.38 and 4.39 times in the 40 at Auburn and Georgia camps, respectively. Those came the summer before his freshman year. He’s rated by Rivals as the No. 77 wide receiver and No. 449 overall prospect for his class. Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Texas, Texas A&M and Tennessee are his reported offers.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound speedster has clocked laser 4.38 and 4.39 times in the 40 at Auburn and Georgia camps, respectively. Those came the summer before his freshman year. He’s rated by Rivals as the No. 77 wide receiver and No. 449 overall prospect for his class. Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Texas, Texas A&M and Tennessee are his reported offers. 2028 safety Edward Roberts - His recruiting has picked up significantly this spring. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound rising junior recently picked up his Georgia offer and already has scholarship options from Auburn, Miami, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. “Rangy,” Barnes said. “He’s 6-foot-3. Over 190 pounds. Sure tackler. Had about four interceptions last year and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.”