Report: Georgia Tech in mix for QB Alberto Mendoza, brother of Heisman winner
Yellow Jackets have only one college pass worth of experience at quarterback with King graduating, Philo transferring.
Indiana quarterback Alberto Mendoza — pictured warming up against Michigan State in October — has entered the transfer portal, and Georgia Tech is reportedly "among the early teams to watch" for adding him. (Vera Nieuwenhuis/AP 2025)
Georgia Tech has a chance to land Indiana backup quarterback Alberto Mendoza, younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner and Hoosiers starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza, according to Matt Zenitz at CBS Sports.
Alberto Mendoza entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning, less than a day after Indiana claimed the national championship with a 27-21 victory over Miami.
Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.
