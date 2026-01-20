Georgia Tech Logo
Report: Georgia Tech in mix for QB Alberto Mendoza, brother of Heisman winner

Yellow Jackets have only one college pass worth of experience at quarterback with King graduating, Philo transferring.
Indiana quarterback Alberto Mendoza — pictured warming up against Michigan State in October — has entered the transfer portal, and Georgia Tech is reportedly "among the early teams to watch" for adding him. (Vera Nieuwenhuis/AP 2025)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech has a chance to land Indiana backup quarterback Alberto Mendoza, younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner and Hoosiers starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza, according to Matt Zenitz at CBS Sports.

Alberto Mendoza entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning, less than a day after Indiana claimed the national championship with a 27-21 victory over Miami.

Mendoza has three seasons of eligibility remaining. He threw for 286 yards, rushed for 190 yards and accounted for six touchdowns in nine appearances this season.

Zenitz reported “Georgia Tech is among the early teams to watch with Alberto Mendoza.” Zenitz also reported that Duke was in contention.

Tech notably graduates quarterback Haynes King and lost backup quarterback Aaron Philo to the transfer portal. Philo followed former Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to Florida.

Tech has yet to sign a quarterback out of the transfer portal this offseason. The current options at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets are:

Tech hosted Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula, but he ended up transferring to Virginia.

Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.

