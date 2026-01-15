Atlanta United Nike, USSF collaborate on research lab at new training center Luis Haquin of Bolivia and Christian Pulisic of United States battle for the ball during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Bolivia at AT&T Stadium on June 23, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (Omar Vega/Getty Images/TNS)

Nike will have a performance innovation and sports research lab within the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center being built in Fayette County and scheduled to open within the next few months. Nike is a founding partner of the new center, which will be the home of the U.S. Soccer Federation and its 27 teams.

David Wright, USSF’s chief commercial officer, said the discussions to include the lab started more than a year ago. “At the heart of the discussion was the athlete, and so how do we bring the two together in support of the National Training Center in a really meaningful and authentic way that is more than just a financial investment,” he said. “It’s going to be with the athlete in mind, and our ability to really create a destination and a hub for athletes at all levels, right here at the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center.” The lab, named the Nike Sport Research Lab, will focus on kinesiology and biomechanics of not only the soccer players who will call the center home, but athletes from various sports.

Nike will have at least one staff member present in the lab to oversee equipment and technology. The lab will be similar to one Nike has at its sports research lab at its headquarters in Oregon.