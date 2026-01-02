MLS unveils ball for 2026 season

The 2026 MLS ball includes GPS coordinates for all 30 stadiums. (Courtesy of MLS)

The ball features four red, white and blue panels and design elements to celebrate the 2026 World Cup. Atlanta will host eight matches during that tournament.

MLS unveiled the match ball for the 2026 season Friday.

The design of the ball includes the GPS coordinates for every one of the 30 MLS stadiums, along with references to the MLS Cup trophy, club crests, stars and maple leaves.

The season will start Feb. 21. Atlanta United will open at Cincinnati.