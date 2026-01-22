MLS extends summer transfer window

Atlanta United

Major League Soccer is changing its schedule in 2027 to align with what most of the leagues in Europe use.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi speaks after receiving the MLS MVP Award from MLS Commissioner Don Garber, left, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Marta Lavandie/AP)
MLS has extended the length of the summer transfer window as it continues to align its 2027 calendar with what most of the rest of the world follows. The league announced the change, as well as updates rules and regulations on Thursday.

The summer, or secondary, transfer window will open July 13 and close Sept. 2.

It is the first time in a non-COVID season in two decades that the summer window will stay open into September.

An MLS statement said the result will be “a greater opportunity to acquire high-quality international talent in their run” to the MLS playoffs.

MLS said the roster compliance deadline will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 20. The roster freeze date ahead of the playoffs will be Oct. 9.

The league also announced other changes to roster rules:

MLS is changing its schedule in 2027 to align with what most of the leagues in Europe use. After a shortened season in the early months of 2027, the league will start a new season in July 2027 that will conclude in May 2028.

