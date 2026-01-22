Atlanta United MLS extends summer transfer window Major League Soccer is changing its schedule in 2027 to align with what most of the leagues in Europe use. Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi speaks after receiving the MLS MVP Award from MLS Commissioner Don Garber, left, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Marta Lavandie/AP)

MLS has extended the length of the summer transfer window as it continues to align its 2027 calendar with what most of the rest of the world follows. The league announced the change, as well as updates rules and regulations on Thursday. The summer, or secondary, transfer window will open July 13 and close Sept. 2.

It is the first time in a non-COVID season in two decades that the summer window will stay open into September. An MLS statement said the result will be “a greater opportunity to acquire high-quality international talent in their run” to the MLS playoffs. MLS said the roster compliance deadline will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 20. The roster freeze date ahead of the playoffs will be Oct. 9. The league also announced other changes to roster rules:

“Elimination of limitations on the number of cash for player trades a club can make each season.

“Elimination of age restrictions and limitations on the number of intraleague Loans a club can make each season.

“Removed the deadline for a player to be considered a domestic player for a season instead of an international player.

“Clubs may agree that an international slot traded within or prior to the primary transfer window will return to the original club on a specific date within the secondary window. These agreements must be definitive.

“Designated Players acquired via cash for player trades in the secondary window may be added at the midseason DP salary budget charge.

“Players who have appeared on a game-day roster are eligible to be placed in supplemental slot 31 as long as they meet the other Slot 31 requirements.”