Ice cold starts dooms Georgia, Texas A&M hands Bulldogs 3rd straight loss

UGA fell behind 22-2 at home and never led on Saturday.
Georgia head coach Mike White reacts during the second half in an NCAA college basketball game at Stegeman Coliseum, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Athens. Georgia won 90-76 over Arkansas. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Jacari Lane hit a 3-point shot to trigger a 15-3 Texas A&M run that made it 84-70, and UGA failed to draw closer than nine points the remainder of the game.
Georgia was projected as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament entering the day, according to ESPN’s Bracketology, and had a No. 34 NET ranking while the Aggies held a No. 39 NET ranking.
White noted UGA had two four-game losing streaks in SEC play last season and rebounded to make the NCAA tournament, and he’s expecting to make the most of the extra time coming up with no mid-week game.
“Our guys are resilient,” White said. “We have to clean up details, but this team really works. We’ll accept message and learn from film.”
Texas A&M held a 51-41 lead at the half, riding the momentum of a 7-0 run over the final two minutes before intermission.
Georgia had cut the lead to 44-41 moments earlier when Millender hit a 3-pointer at the 2:31 mark.
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.