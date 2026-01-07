Hawks’ Trae Young reportedly has Wizards as his desired trade destination

Trae Young has been the subject of recent trade rumors, and according to an ESPN report, his desired team is the Washington Wizards. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Movement toward a trade out of Atlanta seems to be gaining traction with Young’s reported interest in Wizards.

Movement toward a trade out of Atlanta seems to be gaining traction with Young’s reported interest in Wizards.

Young, the four-time All-Star guard, has played in just 10 games for the Hawks this season and after not getting a contract extension in the offseason, his days with the Hawks seem to be numbered.

The hubbub about Trae Young’s future with the Hawks takes a turn each day.

According to a report Wednesday from ESPN’s Shams Charania, Young’s preferred destination in a potential trade would be the Washington Wizards. The Wizards are 10-25 this season with mostly young players on their roster, but adding a veteran guard could be what they need to help turn things around.

“Trae Young would give the Wizards a lead guard for the future,” Charania said on ESPN. “Clearly, they’ve been rebuilding, but they’ve got young players that he could build with, and there are relationships that Trae Young has throughout the Wizards organization — specifically, with their executive, Travis Schlenk, who drafted Young No. 5 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft."

Young has a player option for next season worth $49 million, and if he opts out, the Hawks would gain significant cap space; if he decides to opt in, he would become a valuable trade chip as an expiring contract.

A trade seems like a more likely ending to the saga.