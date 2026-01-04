Atlanta Hawks Hawks run out of gas, fall to Raptors on second night of back-to-back games Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

TORONTO - The Hawks did not have it in them. Despite cutting their deficit down to just one by the end of the third quarter, the Hawks just ran out of gas. They fell 134-117 on the second night of back-to-back games. The Hawks fall to 0-3 to the Raptors in the season series.

Quick stats: Nickeil Alexander-Walker led all scorers with 31 points. Jalen Johnson had 30 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Dyson Daniels had 20 points, five rebounds and 12 assists. Raptors’ Brandon Ingram scored 29 points and had nine rebounds. Turning point The Hawks simply could not score in the fourth quarter. For five straight minutes, the Hawks put up shot after shot, going 0-of-6 from the field. All the while, the Raptors forced the seven turnovers, going on a 16-0 run that put them up 123-106 with 7:18 to play in the game.

The Hawks got their shots on target, but they didn’t seem to have enough power behind their attempts to get points on the board.

They did not make their first field goal of the fourth quarter until 6:48 remained in the game. Highlight play Alexander-Walker is listed on most basketball websites as a right-handed shooter. But the Hawks guard has been known to get to the rim and finish off a drive with his left. With 1:08 to play in the third quarter, Alexander-Walker lulled his defender before crossing him up and driving to the basket once he got space. It cut the Hawks deficit to 107-104. Alexander-Walker got another one to fall 35 seconds later that got the Hawks within one entering the fourth quarter.