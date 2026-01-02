Georgia Tech women upset No. 18 Notre Dame in overtime

First-year Georgia Tech women's basketball coach Karen Blair earned her first ACC win on Thursday as the Yellow Jackets upset No. 18 Notre Dame in overtime. (Matthew Grimes/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Yellow Jackets had been 1-19 against the Fighting Irish before Thursday’s win at McCamish Pavilion.

Coach Karen Blair’s Yellow Jackets led 16-14 after the first quarter before Notre Dame took advantage of strong second and third periods, but Notre Dame only led Tech 59-53 going into the fourth quarter. In the final frame of regulation, the Jackets outscored the 18th-ranked team in the nation 27-21 to send the game to overtime.

Behind double-doubles from Talayah Walker and Brianna Turnage on Thursday, the Georgia Tech women upset No. 18 Notre Dame 95-90 in overtime at McCamish Pavilion.

The back-and-forth overtime period went in favor of Tech behind opportunistic defensive possessions, handing the Jackets their first ranked victory of the season and first ACC win of the Blair Era.

Tech (6-9, 1-2 ACC) started the new year with just its second victory over the Fighting Irish (10-3, 2-1 ACC) in program history and first since Dec. 13, 2020. Walker collected a career-high 33 points on 10-for-17 shooting while going 12-for-14 from the free throw line to go along with 10 rebounds and six assists.

Turnage had 13 rebounds and a career-best 10 assists.

Adding to those totals was La’Nya Foster’s 22 points. Erica Moon played all 45 minutes Thursday and added a personal-best of her own with 12 points. Catherine Alben came off the bench with another double-figure game, scoring 18.