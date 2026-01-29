Georgia Bulldogs Georgia basketball falls short in overtime against Tennessee Bulldogs rally to force extra period, but late shot selection decision proves costly Georgia head coach Mike White reacts during the second half in an NCAA college basketball game at Stegeman Coliseum, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Athens. Georgia won 90-76 over Arkansas. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ATHENS — Georgia had a tall task on its hands against Tennessee, and the Bulldogs failed to measure up. The Vols beat Georgia 86-85 in overtime on the strength of a 52-27 rebounding edge that led to a 23-4 advantage in second-chance points.

The Bulldogs (16-5, 4-4 SEC) had the ball with 15.7 seconds left down three points in the overtime with a chance to tie, but Smurf Millender drove to the rim for a 2-point basket with 0.6 left when UGA needed a 3-pointer to tie the game against Tennessee (14-6, 4-3). The Vols inbounded successfully to hold on to the win. It was a disappointing ending for a sellout crowd that had produced an electric environment throughout the action, moments before cheering Millender’s heroics when he drove for the game-tying basket with 3.6 seconds left in regulation. Kanon Catchings scored 22 points to lead the Bulldogs in scoring while Millender had 19 and Jordan Ross chipped in with 10.

Tennessee, fourth in the nation in rebound margin at +12, was led by Ja’Kobi’s Gillespie’s 21 points, while 6-foot-10 Nat Ament scored 19 and 6-11 J.P Estrella added 17.

Felix Okpara, another 6-11 starter for Tennessee, led the Vols with 11 rebounds. The game was tied at 74-74 as the teams headed to the five-minute overtime. Millender had driven the lane and hit a spinning layup over the out-stretched arms of Okpara to force the overtime period. A Gillespie pull-up shot was off the mark at the buzzer. The Vols threatened to run away with the game midway the second half, making four straight shots in building a 66-60 lead on Bishop Boswell’s 3-pointer with 6:51 left. But Catchings heated up, scoring his first points of the second half on a dunk and free throw with 3:44 left cutting Tennessee’s lead to 70-67.

Catchings struck again the next trip down the floor, hitting a floater that cut the margin to 70-69 and brought the crowd to their feet. Georgia stayed close but was unable to reclaim the lead the remainder of regulation. The Bulldogs entered the night as a projected No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament, per ESPN’s bracketology. The Vols had won seven of the past eight meetings against the Bulldogs, and the pace of the game was a telltale sign they would make it eight out of nine. Georgia, second in the nation with 93.4 points per game, held a 34-28 halftime lead despite Tennessee’s 14-0 advantage in second-chance points through the first 20 minutes.

The Vols actually got off 10 more shots than the Bulldogs, but UGA was making its shots count, draining 13-of-25 from the field, including 6-of-13 shooting from 3-point range. Catchings struck for 14 of his points in the first half, making five of his first seven shots, including four of five 3-point attempts. Catchings’ 3-pointer at the 7:30 mark sparked an 8-2 run, which he capped with just over 6 minutes left in the half to give UGA its largest lead of the first half, at 30-23. Tennessee, meanwhile, struggled on offense against the Georgia defense, shooting just 31.4 percent (11 of 35) from the field, including a putrid 2-of-11 clip beyond the 3-point arc. The Bulldogs return to action at 1 p.m. on Saturday against SEC leader Texas A&M (16-4, 6-1). It’s an Aggies team that will be coming off six days of rest, most recently scoring a 92-69 home win over South Carolina last Saturday.