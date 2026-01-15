Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. to have new quarterbacks coach next season  

Atlanta Falcons quarterback coach D.J. Williams addresses members of the press after the Atlanta Falcons’ joint practice with the Tennessee Titans at the Falcons Practice Facility in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Dan Quinn has hired Williams to take on the same role with the Washington Commanders. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Williams was the assistant quarterback coach during Penix’s rookie year and was promoted to quarterback coach last season. Washington quarterback David Blough was promoted to offensive coordinator.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former Falcons quarterback coach D.J. Williams is set to join the staff of Dan Quinn with the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Media.

Williams will take over Blough’s vacant position and start working with Jayden Daniels, who was selected six picks before Penix in the 2024 draft. Daniels helped lead the Commanders to the NFC championship game as a rookie before an injury-marred season in 2025.

After playing at Grambling State, Williams earned tryouts with several NFL teams, including the Steelers. Williams is the son of Washington Commanders executive Doug Williams, who won Super Bowl XXII, becoming the first Black quarterback in NFL history to both start and win a Super Bowl.

Williams sought a coaching job with all 32 teams in league. The Saints, then led by coach Sean Payton, were the lone team to offer.

He worked the Saints training camp in 2017. The following season he worked in the coaches and football operations departments before he was hired as an offensive assistant in 2019.