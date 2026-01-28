Atlanta Falcons Clemson’s Adam Randall hopes to impress NFL teams in Senior Bowl Falcons could use a new power back if they lose Tyler Allgeier in free agency. Clemson running back Adam Randall is tackled by Penn State cornerback Audavion Collins and defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in December. (Adam Hunger/AP 2025)

MOBILE, Ala. — After moving from wide receiver to running back, Adam Randall turned into a force for Clemson last season. He’s at the Senior Bowl trying to impress NFL scouts as a big power running back. The college All-Star game is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Whitney Hancock Stadium on the campus of South Alabama.

“It’s been cool,” Randall said Wednesday before the evening practice. “When you get 100-plus guys here, they are super talented and stars where they come from. It takes an ego-check for everybody.” After catching 48 passes for 533 yards and two touchdowns over three seasons, Randall, who’s 6-foot-2 and 233 pounds, rushed 168 times for 814 yards (4.8 per carry) and 10 touchdowns last season. He also caught 36 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns. After a 1-3 start, Clemson battled back to finish 7-6 last season. “Our team success was not the best,” Randall said. “I think that made me grow as an individual and as a man. You don’t really know how much you can take until you go through adversity.”

Randall and the Tigers could have thrown in the towel on the season.

“Sitting there 1-3 was a difficult time for our entire program,” Randall said. “I think it was kind of a gut-check. I think the leadership was displayed throughout the entire season. It was just how we were able to bounce back and rally back.” Randall noted that both NFL teams in the Super Bowl used two running backs most of the season. “I think I’m versatile as both,” Randall said. “I can be one of those power backs. I can bring speed to the table, as well. With my athleticism and being able to catch the ball out of the backfield. I think that I can bring a lot to an offense.” Randall does not know what round he’d be selected in the NFL draft. “So, I think I’m just going to be a weapon to whoever I go to,” he said. “Also, just bring in a great culture and team atmosphere from the program that I’m coming from.”

The Falcons could lose Tyler Allgeier in free agency. If so, they’d enter the draft looking for a running back. “I would love to live in Atlanta,” Randall said. “But whoever picks me, I’m just going to be that guy that they need me to be at that time. I definitely think Bijan (Robinson) is one of the best players in the league.” Randall has watched the Falcons play. “Playing with him would be special,” he said. “But wherever I’m taken, I’m going to bring a great attitude and work ethic with me. Just continue to be a team player, as well.” Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski noted that he’s an outside zone guy and that offensive line coach Bill Callahan is a gap enthusiast.

“I love running outside zone,” Randall said. “If you look at the analytics, I’m really good at running gap scheme. I also like running inside zone. I like running it all.” Randall knows his pass blocking will be scrutinized. “That’s one of the most important things about the job, is keeping the franchise upright,” he said. “Making sure that I have great IDs and presnap intensity is really going to be important for me moving on to the next level.” Randall said he is ready to help out on special teams, too. He returned nine kickoffs for 213 yards (23.7 yards per return) last season. “My brother played at Coastal (Carolina) for three years, and he played at Clemson for two years,” Randall said. “He was a walk-on and he played a whole bunch of special teams. He just kind of inspired me to never think more of myself and not be on special teams.”

So, he’ll raise his hand if asked to help on special teams. “That’s where I kind of get my edge, from wanting to be on special teams,” Randall said. Randall said he believes playing in the ACC helped to prepare him for the Senior Bowl and the NFL. “I played against a lot of great guys throughout the years,” Randall said. “I just remember playing against Drake Maye multiple years. Him slinging the ball around. I played against a lot of talented individuals over the years.” He also said the practices at Clemson were tough.

“I think me being able to see the talent at practice every day helped,” Randall said. “It’s not like it’s a drastic jump when you come to games like this. I think that will help me translate to the NFL.” Here’s the list of running backs in the Senior Bowl: NATIONAL TEAM Seth McGowan, Kentucky, 5-11, 215 Nick Singleton, Penn State, 6-0, 221

Kaytron Allen, Penn State, 5-11, 220 J’Mari Taylor, Virginia/NCCU, 5-9, 205 Kejon Owens, Florida International, 5-11, 210 AMERICAN TEAM Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas 6-0, 228