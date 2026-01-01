Georgia Bulldogs ‘Crazy’ college football transfer portal challenges on tap, window opens Friday There’s a new designated portal ‘window’ this year that will run from Friday through Jan. 16. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during the Sugar Bowl media day at the Sheraton, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, in New Orleans. Georgia and Mississippi play in the 2026 Playoff Quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

NEW ORLEANS — The College Football Playoff is in full swing with the new year upon us, and starting Friday, the transfer portal doors will open wide. There’s a new designated portal “window” this year that will run from Friday through Jan. 16.

The players and teams that play in the CFP championship game — on Jan. 19, in Miami Gardens, Fla. — will be granted an extra five days (Jan. 20-24) for players to transfer into or out of their respective programs. Georgia coach Kirby Smart said it’s a challenge to be preparing his team for a College Football Playoff run while also negotiating contracts with current players to stay or incoming players UGA plans to add through the transfer portal. “I can’t express all the things that are going on, when you’ve got kids officially visiting places they’re currently at — they’re going to go in the portal and then official visit the place they’re currently at?” Smart said on Tuesday at the Sugar Bowl media day. “It’s crazy what’s out there.”

RELATED 12 months later, a reflective Kirby Smart returns to the Sugar Bowl Last year, there were two designated transfer portal windows: one in the winter (Dec. 9-28) and one in the spring (April 16-25).

Smart, now the dean of SEC coaches with his 10 years leading the Georgia program, led the charge at the league’s spring meetings for eliminating the spring portal window. “You think tampering is a problem? Put that portal in April and see what teams do in January, February and March,” Smart said last May. “Just think about it now, because we’re getting ready to make a big decision, and a lot of people believe, ‘Well, the kids won’t be able to leave if we put it in April, they’ll have to stay the next semester.’ “Oh no, they’ll be on your campus getting tampered with, collecting 33% of your cap before they leave with it. I’m not for that.” Ohio State coach Ryan Day, whose program has benefited as much as any from high-profile portal additions, was not a proponent of eliminating the spring portal window. “I don’t think it’s a good idea at all, (and) in the conversations we had with Big Ten coaches, I think the majority of them agree,” Day said last September.

“I just don’t quite understand how teams that are playing in the playoffs are expected to make the decisions to sign their upcoming players while they’re still getting ready to play for games. “It doesn’t make any sense to me.” Smart said this week in New Orleans that, even with the reduction to one portal window, there are still issues with players being distracted. “All your buddies are out there right now, everybody’s announcing what they’re doing, announcing that I’m going into the portal, announcing that I’m re-signing,” Smart said. “How about you announce that you’re getting better and you’re going to practice?” RELATED Kirby Smart updates status on two key playmakers for Georgia Oregon coach Dan Lanning is a proponent of shortening the season by eliminating the weekends off teams do not play in December.