AJC Varsity Clinch County football coach Jim Dickerson retires again Clinch County coach Jim Dickerson celebrates with fans in the closing minutes of their 24-14 win over Savannah Christian in the Class A final Saturday afternoon at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga., Dec. 11, 2010.

Legendary Clinch County football coach Jim Dickerson has retired again, he confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. Dickerson’s decision was announced during a Board of Education meeting on Monday, according to Clinch County News. Dickerson coached Clinch County for 17 total seasons.

“I just thank them for the opportunity,” Dickerson said. “The Clinch County Board of Education has been really good for me for well over 30 years.” The longtime coach led Clinch County to five of its eight state championships. Dickerson coached the program from 2004 to 2018 before retiring for the first time. The school rehired Dickerson in May 2024 as an interim coach, initially expected to coach only one season. He led the Panthers to the state quarterfinals that year and requested another season with the team. “I thought I had at least one more year in me,” Dickerson said. “And so they were nice enough to extend the offer and take the interim off the label and enlist me as the head coach. So it worked out really well.”

RELATED Clinch Co. to rehire five-time state champion Dickerson out of retirement Dickerson led Clinch County to the semifinals in 2025, as the team went 13-1 and won Region 2-A Division II before an elimination loss to eventual state champion Bowdon.