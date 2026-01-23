Atlanta Braves Braves legend Andruw Jones begins journey to Hall of Fame induction Newly elected Hall of Famer to appear at Braves Fest on Jan. 31. Former Braves outfielder Andruw Jones helps coach spring training at Champion Stadium at the ESPN Wide World of Sports, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Jones is set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the 2026 class. (Curtis Compton/AJC 2016)

A season of celebrating Andruw Jones is well underway and continued Thursday when the newly anointed member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame was front and center at a news conference in Cooperstown, New York. Jones, with fellow inductee-elect Carlos Beltrán, was introduced as part of the Hall’s 2026 class alongside previously announced member Jeff Kent. “Never dreamed about being (in the) Hall of Fame. The dream was just to be a good baseball player and help my team win. And that’s all I did my whole career,” Jones said. “Through all that, put up consistent numbers and now I’m here at this podium, and to be part of this group and this great legacy and being with Carlos Beltrán that I admired from a distance (when) we competed against each other for so many years, to be in the same class with him is a great honor.”

One of only three center fielders ever to win 10 Gold Glove awards (Willie Mays and Ken Griffey Jr. being the other two), Jones will be honored during the Hall’s annual summer ceremony scheduled for July 26. Between now and then, and for some time after as well, Jones’ career will be celebrated. RELATED At long last, Hall voters recognize what we all knew about Andruw Jones The Braves announced Thursday that Jones will be in attendance at the club’s annual Braves Fest at Truist Park on Jan. 31. “Thank you to the writers, the Hall of Fame, family, fans, the Atlanta Braves who gave me that big opportunity to chase my dream to get here at this moment,” Jones said Thursday. The first member of the Hall of Fame to have been born in Curaçao, Jones’ name first appeared on the Hall of Fame ballot nine years ago. He received only 7.3% of votes to be elected.

Jones said every year since, on the night the Hall of Fame announces its newest class of members, he went out for sushi and sake. Last year, thinking he might finally get the call, he stayed at home, then joked he really needed some of that sake when it was revealed he had missed the cut yet again.

But on Tuesday, the moment finally came, and Jones celebrated in the Dominican Republic, where he had been competing in a golf tournament earlier that day. RELATED Read more about the Braves at AJC.com “Just to be on the ballot is a great honor. To hang in there from 7% to be up here today and be inducted in the Hall of Fame is such a thing that — you don’t dream to be a Hall of Famer, you dream to be a major league baseball player. And be consistent. And go out there and help your team and try to win a championship,” Jones said. “I got a chance to play for a great organization that gave me a chance to go out there and show my talent and help them win.” Jones, 48, received 78.4% of the vote on the writers’ ballots this voting cycle. He’ll be enshrined in Cooperstown after hitting 434 career home runs, driving in 1,289 runs and finishing with a .254 batting average. His offensive prowess was, however, not as impressive as his defensive wizardry. No outfielder in the history of the game has a better defensive WAR than Jones, a defender who reached fly balls seemingly destined to be doubles but instead died in the glove of Jones. “The saying two-thirds of the Earth is covered by water and the other third is covered by Andruw is pretty apropos,” said former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Chippers Jones on 680 The Fan on Wednesday.